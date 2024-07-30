LSU Football: Harold Perkins Named to Nagurski Trophy Watch List
BATON ROUGE – Harold Perkins, one of college football’s top defensive playmakers, has been named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America announced.
The Nagurski Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s top defender by the Charlotte Touchdown Club. LSU’s Glenn Dorsey won the award in 2007.
Perkins, now in his third season with the Tigers, has established himself as a game-wrecker on the defensive side of the ball. In two years, he’s tallied 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. He’s also forced seven fumbles and intercepted a pair of passes. He has 147 career tackles.
Perkins showed his versatility last year in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin when he scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run in the 35-31 LSU victory. It was Perkins’ first offensive snap as a Tiger.
Perkins, who also excels in the classroom, earned first-team All-SEC honors as a true freshman in 2022 followed by second-team recognition last year. He earned SEC Academic Honor Roll status in 2023 as well as First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2022.
As a rookie, Perkins was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice, SEC Freshman of the Week once and was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the road win over Arkansas.
LSU has also seen others received preseason recognition; including Garrett Nussmeier and Kyren Lacy on offense.
The Maxwell Award Watch List Members: Garrett Nussmeier and Kyren Lacy
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and wide receiver Kyren Lacy have been named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.
The Maxwell Award, now in its 88th year, is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. Joe Burrow is LSU’s only Maxwell Award winner, earning the honor in 2019. Last year, Heisman Trophy quarterback Jayden Daniels was one of three finalists for the award.
The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.
Nussmeier and Lacy are among 80 players - 15 representing SEC teams - on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award.
Nussmeier enters his first season as LSU’s starting quarterback, taking over for Daniels who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
In his lone LSU start, Nussmeier led the Tigers on a late fourth quarter touchdown drive to beat Wisconsin, 35-31, in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl. Nussmeier threw for 395 yards and three TDs on his way to earning game MVP honors in the win over Wisconsin.
His 31 completions and 395 passing yards against Wisconsin rank as the most in LSU history for a quarterback making his first start.
Nussmeier has patiently waited his turn in Baton Rouge with Kelly praising his signal-caller for remaining loyal to the program.
"I think [Nussmeier] saw that we are going to develop our quarterbacks at LSU. We clearly have developed our quarterbacks and that he would continue to develop while he was in a back-up position," Kelly said during SEC Media Days. "So I think those [reasons] played a huge role [in him waiting it out]. Now he's got the keys to the car. I couldn't be more happy for him and for our football program that he's leading us."
Lacy enters his third season with the Tigers in 2024 and figures to be the top receiving target for Nussmeier. Last year playing alongside first round NFL Draft picks in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, Lacy caught 30 passes for 558 yards and seven touchdowns.
Other LSU News:
