LSU Football Hosting Former No. 3 CB in America, Prized SEC Transfer
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff will be on the hunt for help in the defensive backfield this offseason with the NCAA Transfer Portal officially open for business.
It's no secret there must be improvement in this area heading into the 2025 season, and with the college version of "free agency" in full swing, it's the perfect opportunity.
Kelly and Co. have reached out to a myriad of players during the first week of portal season while also scheduling a visit with a key cornerback target.
What's the latest buzz surrounding a visit for one of LSU's top options in the Transfer Portal?
CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
Florida cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal last Tuesday with a slew of potential suitors set to line up for his services.
Jackson, the former No. 3 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, spent two seasons in Gainesville before making the decision to depart.
There are ties here in LSU's favor with the program targeting the youngster. Secondary coach Corey Raymond was Jackson's recruiter while he was on staff with the Gators over the last few seasons.
The expectation is that LSU will be heavily involved in Jackson's transfer process with the program likely losing starter Zy Alexander and others this offseason.
Now, a visit is set for Jackson. He will visit LSU this week, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. On3 Sports first reported.
With the former Gator now officially in the portal, he's certainly a name to keep tabs on this month.
But Jackson isn't the only defensive back target that will be in Baton Rouge this week for a visit.
S Zechariah Poyser: Jacksonville State
One position group that will need retooling in Baton Rouge is the defensive backfield with a myriad of departures already this offseason.
The Tigers have already see Transfer Portal entries of their own this week with the list growing by the day in Baton Rouge.
LSU will also lose defensive backs Zy Alexander and Major Burns, among others, to the 2025 NFL Draft after running out of eligibility.
Now, with the NCAA Transfer Portal open for business, there is a gifted safety LSU has their eye on already: Jacksonville State's Zechariah Poyser.
Poyser has already garnered SEC interest with a slew of programs picking up the phone and making contact with the coveted defensive back already.
Now, after taking the time to work through his process, Poyser has set three official visits with a trio of SEC schools: LSU, Florida and Auburn.
A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that Poyser will arrive in Baton Rouge on Wednesday to begin his visit. The Advocate first rerported the initial date he would make his way to town.
Poyser is a heavy-hitter in the portal. A former two-way star in high school, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder chose to remain in the Sunshine State and suit up for Jacksonville State for college.
In his redshirt-freshman campaign this season, Poyser put up impressive numbers including 75 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions. He also logged an interception in 2023 as a true freshman.
According to On3 Sports, Poyser is the No. 4 overall transfer safety and a Top-75 overall player officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point.
Now, Poyser will arrive in Baton Rouge on Wednesday for an official visit with the program as Kelly and Co. look to retool the secondary this offseason via the portal.
