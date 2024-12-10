LSU Football Hosting Prized SEC Tight End for Visit to Baton Rouge
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff will look to add depth to the tight end room this offseason with the NCAA Transfer Portal officially open for business.
It's clear there is a need for depth with star Mason Taylor off to the 2025 NFL Draft along with sophomore Ka'Morreun Pimpton revealing his intentions to depart Baton Rouge on Tuesday.
Now, with both off to explore the next chapter of their playing careers, it leaves LSU with one scholarship tight end for the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31 in Houston.
LSU will have five-star true freshman Trey'Dez Green looking to make a splash and prove he has next in the Bayou State come Dec. 31, but moving forward, it's slim pickings in the tight end room.
The Tigers signed four-star tight end JD LaFleur on National Signing Day where he will become the second scholarship player in the position room.
Looking ahead to the NCAA Transfer Portal, LSU has already expressed interest in a pair of high-caliber players available.
LSU will host Arkansas tight end Luke Hasz for an official visit to Baton Rouge where he will be the first visitor for the program this offseason. Hasz will arrive on Tuesday evening before a full day of visit festivities on Wednesday, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. On3 Sports first reported the visit.
Hasz is a "must-have" for Kelly and Co. this offseason. He's fresh off of a 26 reception season where he tallied 324 yards and four touchdowns for the Razorbacks.
There will certainly be a slew of potential suitors here, but for LSU to get the first visit of Hasz's portal process is a win for the program.
Now, he'll arrive in Louisiana on Tuesday night with the LSU program looking to swing for the fences in his recruitment.
Hasz isn't the only Transfer Portal prospect LSU is in touch with. The Tigers dished out their first NCAA Transfer Portal offer to Northwest Missouri's Zach Atkins on Nov. 29.
The Other Offer: TE Zach Atkins
Northwest Missouri State tight end Zach Atkins received an offer from Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Nov. 29, he revealed via social media.
The coveted tight end entered the NCAA Transfer Portal with a slew of premier programs extending offers with LSU now in on the action.
Atkins has received scholarships from LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Arkansas, among several others, with SEC programs reaching out.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound pass catcher is an intriguing prospect. He's fresh off of dominating the DII level as a blocking tight end and it's clear LSU will be in search of one this portal season.
Atkins redshirted during the 2022 season then hauled in 12 catches for 181 yards in eight games in 2023.
Fast forward to this season in 2024 and he’s tallied 18 receptions for 179 yards and three touchdowns.
He became the first reported offer from LSU via the NCAA Transfer Portal and it will certainly be at a position of need.
LSU star tight end Mason Taylor is off to the 2025 NFL Draft after revealing his intentions to depart Baton Rouge last week. One of the best tight ends in LSU history, Taylor leaves LSU leading the position in receptions and receiving yards all-time.
With Taylor and Pimpton out of the equation, it leaves LSU with freshman Trey'Dez Green. The freshman is a dynamic weapon that can thrive off of using his hands, leaving the Tigers with a void to fill.
LSU will need a blocking tight end in 2025 with Atkins emerging as a target along with several others that have entered the portal.
