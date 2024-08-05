LSU Football: Kyren Lacy and Will Campbell Leading New-Look Offense in Baton Rouge
LSU will have a redesigned offense in 2024 with co-offensive coordinators Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton leading the charge.
Both Sloan and Hankton have paved the way for the Tigers offense in the past, but now they'll have a hands-on approach.
With weapons all over the field, LSU flaunts an embarrassment of riches to work with, but it'll be a work in progress.
As LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier gets acclimated to a starting role, he'll provide a different offensive approach.
He isn't scared to thread the needle or push the ball down the field vertically. He has the players, whether it's Chris Hilton or Kyren Lacy, to utilize.
“[Nussmeier] has waited his turn and I couldn’t be more excited for him,” LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell said on Monday. “He’s going to go out there and light the SEC up. Obviously the offense is different, compared to last year because the style is different, but we’re still going to be explosive and put up a lot of points.”
But there will be a few changes, specifically in the rushing attack.
With the departures of Jayden Daniels and Logan Diggs, LSU loses over 1,000 yards on the ground heading into the 2024 season.
How will they make up for the lost production? Different schemes paired with others stepping up, namely sophomore running back Kaleb Jackson.
“It’s a new offense and we have a lot of different players. So, us being diverse in the run game and showing different schemes is only going to help us," Campbell said. “We’re going to be good at all of them because we’re working on all of them.
"Our biggest focus is dominating up front and letting guys like Kyren, Chris, Kaleb, Josh, the list goes on, to let them do what they do best and that’s make plays.”
For LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, he's playing a role in finding the new offensive identity.
Both first-round NFL Draft selections Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are gone with Lacy now stepping up as the next receiver out of LSU.
He's been vocal in the importance of stepping up to the plate and performing when called upon.
“The whole offense is different [this season]. We have a new identity,” Lacy said. “We lost those guys, so we have to step up and make some plays to where we can pick up where we left off at.
“It’s a collection of guys competing in our wide receiver room. We all want to dominate every rep we get out there.”
From Lacy to Chris Hilton to Liberty transfer CJ Daniels, LSU has several weapons to work with. The receiving corps is impressive; giving Nussmeier several options to work with.
In camp, it's been Lacy and [CJ] Daniels on the outside with Hilton in the slot, but the trio of wideouts have certainly rotated all around pre-snap. It's an exciting look for the program with several key returnees on the roster.
LSU has wrapped up four days of Fall Camp with Day 5 coming on Tuesday.
More LSU News:
Fall Camp Week 2 Preview: Storylines, Position Battles and Depth Chart Predictions
Fall Camo Notes: Who's Standing Out After Week 1?
LSU Lands Commitment From Top 10 Safety in America Aiden Hall
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.