LSU Football Labeled a "Team to Watch" for No. 1 Transfer Wide Receiver Micah Hudson
Texas Tech five-star true freshman wide receiver Micah Hudson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Red Raiders. 247Sports first reported his intentions to depart Lubbock last week.
The coveted wideout from the Lone Star State was one of the biggest wins in Texas Tech history on the recruiting trail after bypassing opportunities with the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies.
Now, after a slow first season of college football where Hudson battled the injury bug, the coveted receiver plans to enter the Transfer Portal in search of a new home.
He finished his first season with eight catches for 123 yards, but did not record a reception during the Red Raiders' final handful of games this season after a nagging injury derailed his year.
Hudson struggled to carve out a role in his first season at the next level, but now in search of a new program, colleges are salivating at the potential he attains.
He's currently listed as the No. 3 overall prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.
Now, the "contenders" are being revealed with the LSU Tigers among the Top 5 schools to keep tabs on. The Tigers are joined by Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Colorado.
Rivals isn't the only outlet reporting LSU is in for the Hudson Sweepstakes.
On3 Sports' Pete Nakos reported on Thursday that LSU will be a team to watch for during Hudson's Transfer Portal process.
The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens for business on Dec. 9 where players can begin having dialogue with programs and set up visits. It will close on Dec. 28.
For Brian Kelly and LSU, it's clear the program will be in search of a true WR1 this offseason with Kyren Lacy departing for the 2025 NFL Draft along with starting wide receiver CJ Daniels entering the portal.
LSU will certainly be one of several programs in contention for Hudson's services, but it'll be a battle against the heavy-hitters in the Transfer Portal.
What is the Scouting Report on Hudson? 247Sports broke it down:
"Dynamic, high-volume playmaker who can play outside or from the slot. Lean, athletic build with sneaky sinewy strength. Highly productive high school receiver who's also provided big-play punch at running back and in the return game. Vertical field stretcher with very good initial burst that also aids in run-after-catch threat. Mid-air acrobat. Capable of contorting in traffic to win contested throws. Strong with the ball. Will provide periodic highlight grabs thanks to dexterity, hand strength, and adjustment nuance. Slippery strong after the catch. Dangerous cutback threat who can string together moves to befuddle tacklers well downfield. Capable of elevating, snagging, landing, and exploding into full acceleration with little wasted motion.
"Shows an innate sense to avoid the worst contact when navigating mid-air collisions. Wily in ability to set up defenders while anticipating a high-point situation. Varied athletic profile includes basketball, track, and some goal-tending experience in soccer. Lacks verified combine data, but functional athleticism only improved in senior season. Displays impressive speed-changing acumen in run-after-catch opportunities; that same trait in route running could manifest more consistently through junior year, but senior year revealed noticeable progress in that category. Plenty fast but another gear may exist at the top end. For four years, proved to be one of the very best playmakers in TXHSFB. Projects as a high-major impact playmaker with a long-term ceiling that could result in early-round NFL Draft consideration."
LSU has lost seven members of the 2024 roster to the NCAA Transfer Portal following the program's final game of the regular season on Saturday night.
