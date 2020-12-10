Ed Orgeron Speaks on Mental Health Inside LSU Football Program

Ed Orgeron is 59 years old. He's the leader of a highly recognized college football program that demands success year in and year out.

Yet, for a job that requires him to be as mentally tough as being the head coach of LSU, Orgeron admits that this season has been particularly taxing on him. So he can only imagine how tough it must be mentally on his 18 to 22-year old players.

"If it affects a 59-year old who's been through a lot of stuff I'm sure it affects 18-22 year olds just like the rest of America," Orgeron said Wednesday. "Everybody's been challenged and we just gotta go through it."

The mental health aspect of football is one that isn't talked about much when it comes to college sports. This is a young LSU team that hasn't learned how to win consistently in 2020.

While every team is going through the same things as the Tigers, Orgeron and the veteran player do believe that part of the struggles have come through having to grow mentally throughout a very tough set of circumstances.

LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg took to social media this week to talk about some of the challenges players are facing, particularly this season with COVID-19 putting a damper on college life.

"It's not the same atmosphere," Von Rosenberg said Tuesday. "When you get away from football, outside of video games and staying in your dorm, you're told you can't really go anywhere to risk getting the team exposed to coronavirus. When you're winning it hides the fact that things aren't so different and that's why it feels so different from last year. It's difficult to enjoy life outside of football when you're not supposed to do anything."

For the younger players, they were also sold on that gameday experience that just hasn't been there this season. Not having those 100,000 fans in the stadium, the thousands cheering outside for the Tiger Walk just has left an empty feeling that's hard not to notice.

"I miss the Tiger Walk. I miss the energy of Tiger Stadium. It's not a disadvantage for the opposing team when we have a minimal crowd," Orgeron said. "Last year's Tiger Stadium was phenomenal, I said the reason we beat Florida and Auburn was because we played them at home."

Orgeron was asked on Wednesday about the team's mental health approach to a season like 2020, where players are sitting at home after practice and not able to socialize as much. LSU has a mental health task force, spearheaded by senior associate athletic director Shelly Mullenix and athletic trainer Jack Marucci that is always there for the players.

"We have counselors available, we're constantly watching our guys for any signs of mental health, depression," Orgeron said. "Whatever they may be going through, especially if a guy is one day a happy guy and the next day is sad we check them out, just like we would our own kids. I think our guys do a pretty good job with it."