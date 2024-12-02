LSU Football Named a "Contender" for Five-Star Transfer Receiver Micah Hudson
Texas Tech five-star true freshman wide receiver Micah Hudson is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Red Raiders. 247Sports first reported his intentions to depart Lubbock.
A top wideout in the 2024 cycle, Hudson was one of the biggest wins in Texas Tech history on the recruiting trail after bypassing opportunities with the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies.
Now, after a slow first season of college football, the coveted receiver plans to enter the Transfer Portal in search of a new home.
He finished his first season with eight catches for 123 yards, but did not record a reception during the Red Raiders' final handful of games this season.
Hudson struggled to carve out a role in his first season at the next level, but now in search of a new program, colleges are salivating at the potential he attains.
He's currently listed as the No. 3 overall prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.
Now, the "contenders" are being revealed with the LSU Tigers among the Top 5 schools to keep tabs on. The Tigers are joined by Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Colorado.
For Brian Kelly and LSU, it's clear the program will be in search of a true WR1 this offseason with Kyren Lacy departing for the 2025 NFL Draft.
LSU will certainly be one of several programs in contention for Hudson's services, but it'll be a battle against the heavy-hitters in the Transfer Portal.
What is the Scouting Report on Hudson? 247Sports broke it down:
"Dynamic, high-volume playmaker who can play outside or from the slot. Lean, athletic build with sneaky sinewy strength. Highly productive high school receiver who's also provided big-play punch at running back and in the return game. Vertical field stretcher with very good initial burst that also aids in run-after-catch threat. Mid-air acrobat. Capable of contorting in traffic to win contested throws. Strong with the ball. Will provide periodic highlight grabs thanks to dexterity, hand strength, and adjustment nuance. Slippery strong after the catch. Dangerous cutback threat who can string together moves to befuddle tacklers well downfield. Capable of elevating, snagging, landing, and exploding into full acceleration with little wasted motion.
"Shows an innate sense to avoid the worst contact when navigating mid-air collisions. Wily in ability to set up defenders while anticipating a high-point situation. Varied athletic profile includes basketball, track, and some goal-tending experience in soccer. Lacks verified combine data, but functional athleticism only improved in senior season. Displays impressive speed-changing acumen in run-after-catch opportunities; that same trait in route running could manifest more consistently through junior year, but senior year revealed noticeable progress in that category. Plenty fast but another gear may exist at the top end. For four years, proved to be one of the very best playmakers in TXHSFB. Projects as a high-major impact playmaker with a long-term ceiling that could result in early-round NFL Draft consideration."
LSU has lost two members of the 2024 roster to the NCAA Transfer Portal following the program's final game of the regular season on Saturday night.
The Transfer Portal Departures (2):
Rickie Collins: Quarterback
The redshirt-freshman appeared in three games this season where he tallied 35 total yards on five passing attempts. He also logged 18 yards on four carries.
In 2023, Collins appeared in only one game during his true freshman campaign where he completed both of his passing attempts for 19 yards.
Collins utilized 2023 as a redshirt year during his first season with the LSU program.
The Louisiana native was a four-star prospect out of high school after lighting it up at Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn High. Collins was a Top 20 quarterback in America.
During his recruiting process, Collins was originally committed to the Purdue Boilermakers before flipping his pledge to the LSU Tigers prior to his senior campaign.
A season ago, Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels discussed his relationship with Collins and his future ahead:
“Rickie Collins? I treat him like my little brother,” Daniels said. “Just seeing him be able to grow day in and day out. Coming in as a true freshman. Trying to just learn how to live on his own, even though he’s from Baton Rouge, but it’s different living on your own. Just how to maneuver and how to treat things professionally? (It’s) how tight we are.”
As for head coach Brian Kelly, he highlighted the development ahead for Collins:
“Rickie’s got to continue to develop because kind of what you said, when you only have three quarterbacks on scholarship, that third quarterback is so crucial for you in its development,” Kelly said.
“I’d say that I’m really pleased with the development of Daniels and Nussmeier and Rickie is kind of — we’re really pushing him hard to continue his trajectory because when you have just three, he’s in the mix, right?”
The LSU Tigers will await a decision from redshirt-junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier as he weighs his options. He'll either enter the 2025 NFL Draft or return to Baton Rouge for a fifth season with the program.
Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
LSU wide receiver Landon Ibieta will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge, he announced.
The Mandevilla (La.) native has battled injuries during his time with the Tigers after playing in only three games in as many years.
A three-star prospect out of high school, Ibieta ranked as a Top 100 wideout in America and Top 25 prospect in Louisiana.
The 5-foot-11 speedster had remained committed to the Miami Hurricanes for much of his prep career, but ultimately flipped to the hometown Tigers prior to Signing Day in the 2022 cycle.
Now, he'll search for a new home where he can continue his playing career after three seasons with the Bayou Bengals.
Join the Community:
