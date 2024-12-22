LSU Football Officially Signs the No. 1 EDGE in the NCAA Transfer Portal

#LSU has officially signed the No. 1 EDGE in the NCAA Transfer Portal: Florida State’s Patrick Payton.



The No. 2 overall player in the portal tallied 109 tackles, 32 TFLs, 16 sacks, 12 PBUs + 3 FF across three seasons in Tallahassee.



Payton is already decked out in LSU gear: pic.twitter.com/yecC6brOYw