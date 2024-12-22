LSU Football Officially Signs the No. 1 EDGE in the NCAA Transfer Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have officially signed Florida State edge rusher Patrick Payton, he announced via social media on Sunday morning.
Payton, the No. 1 defensive player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, took a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend where the program sealed the deal on his lone visit once entering the market.
It's a massive get for Kelly and Co. with the program adding to an embarrassment of riches via the Transfer Portal haul.
Payton, the 2022 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, quickly became a hot commodity in the portal with a slew of potential suitors.
Once his name was officially in the system, 247Sports rated Payton as the No. 2 overall transfer and the No. 1 edge rusher in the market. He is the No. 1 defensive player in the portal.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder logged 109 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 12 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in three seasons with Florida State.
LSU has already signed a pair of edge rushers in the NCAA Transfer Portal after Florida's Jack Pyburn and Nebraska's Jimari Butler pledged to the program with Payton now adding to the special 2025 Transfer Portal Class Kelly and Co. are piecing together.
Payton was the most coveted prospect on the market. Prior to his LSU commitment on Saturday, he was the No. 1 uncommitted transfer where he will now become an immediate impact star in Baton Rouge. LSU now reels in the dynamic pass rusher with immense potential.
Now, LSU brings in in the program's third defensive end via the NCAA Transfer Portal with Payton joining both Pyburn and Butler.
The damage Kelly and Co. are doing in the portal has been as impressive as it gets with the program now securing seven Top-100 transfers with multiple additions via the SEC, ACC and Big 10.
LSU has seen 17 members of the 2024 roster depart Baton Rouge along with a slew of newcomers set to make their way to town. Who's in? Who's out?
The Departures (17):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE
- Jordan Allen: Safety
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- Jk Johnson: Cornerback
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back
- AJ Swann: Quarterback
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (6):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additons (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
