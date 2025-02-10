LSU Football Quarterback Celebrates Super Bowl Following Father's Victory
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will return to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season after revealing in December he would be bypassing the 2025 NFL Draft.
Nussmeier, the Tigers' starting signal-caller in 2024, will look to build off of a productive redshirt-junior campaign for the Bayou Bengals with the chance to take that next step.
LSU's QB1 will look to develop this offseason after piecing together a 2024 campaign where he totaled 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games played.
"When he's on, Garrett Nussmeier has No. 1 overall pick potential. When he's off, the quarterback who once backed up Jayden Daniels can get in his head a bit leading to mistakes," 247Sports said. "Consistency trumps all with Nussmeier, who was elite in the fourth quarter in wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina, but struggled during losses to Alabama and Texas A&M.
"Brian Kelly and LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan hopes he's Heisman-level in 2025 and the Tigers have done all they can to ensure his weaponry is top-end around him. Three portal wideouts should help."
But Nussmeier had the chance to take the spotlight off of himself on Sunday night during the Philadelphia Eagles verrsus Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl showdown in New Orleans (La.).
He hit the road to the Caesars SuperDome to watch his father, Doug Nussmeier, capture a Super Bowl victory.
It was an opportunity to celebrate and soak in the scenes of it all.
[Doug] Nussmeier serves as the Eagles' quarterbacks coach, but there remains buzz that he could join potential New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore on the staff.
Moore, the Eagles' current offensive coordinator, is reportedly set to take over as the Saints next head coach for the 2025-26 season where he could bring Nussmeier on as his offensive coordinator.
It'll be intriguing to watch it play out, but for now, the Nussmeier family had the opportunity to sit back and enjoy a Super Bowl victory in Louisiana.
Now, all focus shifts towards the 2025 season where [Garrett] Nussmeier will look to get the LSU Tigers over the hump in Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.