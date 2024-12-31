LSU Football Releases Official Depth Chart for Matchup Against the Baylor Bears
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Baylor Bears on Tuesday afternoon in the Texas Bowl to wrap up the 2024 season.
Kelly and Co. will be in search of victory No. 9 on the year with the program looking to carry the momentum into the offseason.
“The morale has been great,” Kelly said of bowl practices. “Every guy that is out there wants to be out there. The practices have been lively. The guys are excited about preparing, and they want the right outcome. They know they have to prepare the right way.”
LSU will be without a number of key pieces in the Texas Bowl due to NCAA Transfer Portal departures and opt outs.
Who's out? A look into the Tigers that have opted out along with the transfer departures:
The Opt Outs:
OL Will Campbell
OL Emery Jones
OL Garrett Dellinger
TE Mason Taylor
WR Kyren Lacy
S Major Burns
The Transfer Departures (17):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback
Now, the official depth chart has been released ahead of the Texas Bowl clash with LSU set to be without multiple key contributors.
The Depth Chart: Offense Edition
Quarterback
Starter: Garrett Nussmeier
Backups: AJ Swann, Colin Hurley
Running Back
Starter: Josh Williams
Backups: Caden Durham, Kaleb Jackson and Ju'Juan Johnson
Wide Receiver
Starters: Chris Hilton, Aaron Anderson and Trey'Dez Green
Backups: Zavion Thomas, Javen Nicholas Jelani Watkins and Kylan Billiot
Offensive Line:
Starters: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Bo Bordelon and RT Miles Frazier
Backups: Weston Davis, Ethan Calloway, Coen Echols and Ory Williams
The Depth Chart: Defense Edition
Defensive Tackle
Starters: Paris Shand and Gio Paez
Backups: Ahmad Breaux, Dominick McKinley, Shone Washinton and Kimo Makane'ole
Defensive Ends/JACK
Starters: Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson
Backups: Dylan Carpenter and Gabriel Reliford
Linebackers
Starters: Whit Weeks, Greg Penn III and Davhon Keys
Backups: Tylen Singleton, West Weeks and Kenzel Kelly
Cornerbacks
Starters: Zy Alexander and Ashton Stamps
Backups: PJ Woodland and Michael Turner
Safety
Starters: Javien Toviano and Dashawn Spears
Backups: Austin Ausberry and Joel Rogers
Notes on the Depth Chart:
- LSU safety Jardin Gilbert is not listed on the current Texas Bowl Depth Chart.
- LSU TE Trey'Dez Green earns the start at wide receiver where he will continue being utilized in a Swiss Army Knife role as both a wideout and tight end.
- LSU OL Bo Bordelon earns the start at right guard. He will split time with Coen Echols at the right guard slot, according to Brian Kelly.
