LSU Country

LSU Football Releases Official Depth Chart for Matchup Against the Baylor Bears

Brian Kelly and Co. have released the official depth chart for Tuesday, set to take on the Baylor Bears.

Zack Nagy

Tigers Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier 13 throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Nov 23, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium.
Tigers Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier 13 throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Nov 23, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Baylor Bears on Tuesday afternoon in the Texas Bowl to wrap up the 2024 season.

Kelly and Co. will be in search of victory No. 9 on the year with the program looking to carry the momentum into the offseason.

“The morale has been great,” Kelly said of bowl practices. “Every guy that is out there wants to be out there. The practices have been lively. The guys are excited about preparing, and they want the right outcome. They know they have to prepare the right way.”

LSU will be without a number of key pieces in the Texas Bowl due to NCAA Transfer Portal departures and opt outs.

Who's out? A look into the Tigers that have opted out along with the transfer departures:

The Opt Outs:
OL Will Campbell
OL Emery Jones
OL Garrett Dellinger
TE Mason Taylor
WR Kyren Lacy
S Major Burns

The Transfer Departures (17):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback

Now, the official depth chart has been released ahead of the Texas Bowl clash with LSU set to be without multiple key contributors.

The Depth Chart: Offense Edition

Quarterback

Starter: Garrett Nussmeier
Backups: AJ Swann, Colin Hurley

Running Back

Starter: Josh Williams
Backups: Caden Durham, Kaleb Jackson and Ju'Juan Johnson

Wide Receiver

Starters: Chris Hilton, Aaron Anderson and Trey'Dez Green
Backups: Zavion Thomas, Javen Nicholas Jelani Watkins and Kylan Billiot

Offensive Line:

Starters: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Bo Bordelon and RT Miles Frazier
Backups: Weston Davis, Ethan Calloway, Coen Echols and Ory Williams

The Depth Chart: Defense Edition

Defensive Tackle

Starters: Paris Shand and Gio Paez
Backups: Ahmad Breaux, Dominick McKinley, Shone Washinton and Kimo Makane'ole

Defensive Ends/JACK

Starters: Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson
Backups: Dylan Carpenter and Gabriel Reliford

Linebackers

Starters: Whit Weeks, Greg Penn III and Davhon Keys
Backups: Tylen Singleton, West Weeks and Kenzel Kelly

Cornerbacks

Starters: Zy Alexander and Ashton Stamps
Backups: PJ Woodland and Michael Turner

Safety

Starters: Javien Toviano and Dashawn Spears
Backups: Austin Ausberry and Joel Rogers

Notes on the Depth Chart:

- LSU safety Jardin Gilbert is not listed on the current Texas Bowl Depth Chart.
- LSU TE Trey'Dez Green earns the start at wide receiver where he will continue being utilized in a Swiss Army Knife role as both a wideout and tight end.
- LSU OL Bo Bordelon earns the start at right guard. He will split time with Coen Echols at the right guard slot, according to Brian Kelly.

More LSU News:

LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal

LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America

Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.

Published |Modified
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football