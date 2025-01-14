LSU Football Returning Key Special Teams Piece for the 2025 Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff will have a new-look group heading into spring camp after reconstructing the roster in Baton Rouge over the last month and a half.
The Tigers have seen departures via the NCAA Transfer Portal and 2025 NFL Draft while bringing in 13 early-enrollees from the 2025 Signing Class and 16 transfer additions.
But Kelly and Co. have held onto critical pieces heading into this fall with Garrett Nussmeier, Harold Perkins and others revealing they will be back in Baton Rouge this upcoming season.
Now, another pivotal piece will be back in the purple and gold after kicker Damian Ramos revealed via social media he will run it back in 2025.
Ramos has been an integral piece to the program's special teams success after rewriting the record books in Death Valley.
Heading into the final week of the regular season in 2024, Ramos ranked No. 1 all-time in the LSU record book with 118 consecutive PAT kicks made, No. 6 all-time at LSU with 40 field goals made, and he is No. 4 in school history in career points by kicking.
“I always had faith and knew what I could do talent-wise,” Ramos said. “I knew I had the potential to play here, and as a kicker, it always comes down to a matter of consistency. Ultimately, the job becomes a you-versus-your-mindset in trying to make kicks.”
Now, the consistent piece for LSU will be back in 2025 with the roster in Baton Rouge beginning to take shape with spring camp two months away.
Despite a myriad of departures, the returning pieces are impressive for Kelly and Co.
Three Key Returnees in 2025:
1. Garrett Nussmeier: Quarterback
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier revealed this month that he would be returning to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season with unfinished business in the purple and gold.
Nussmeier, the Tigers' starting signal-caller in 2024, will look to build off of a productive redshirt-junior campaign for the Bayou Bengals this fall.
The Lake Charles native bypassed the 2025 NFL Draft where he had the chance to be a Top-5 quarterback taken in April.
Instead, he'll return to LSU for his final season of eligibility under Brian Kelly.
It's a monumental decision for Nussmeier with the Tigers retaining their cornerstone to the program for one more season.
“This year was a huge growth year for me,” Nussmeier said after the Oklahoma game. “I said in September I hoped I would be a better player by the end of the year than I was then and I think that has proven to be true. Our team got better throughout the year and there were things we had to fix and we improved. I’m happy for us and our team and for me personally, I continued to grow my game and I look forward to continuing to do that into the offseason.”
Now, he's a name to watch for the 2025 Heisman Trophy, according to CBS Sports' Blake Brockermeyer:
"I love his gunslinger mentality and reminds me a little of Brett Favre in that regard. He has a big arm and can throw into high windows. I expect he will be surrounded by a solid supporting cast in 2025 and should put up big numbers and on big stages.”
Nussmeier will look to develop this offseason after piecing together a 2024 campaign where he totaled 3,738 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games played.
2. Aaron Anderson: Wide Receiver
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson will be the Tigers' most productive offensive piece returning for the 2025 season.
The Louisiana native is fresh off of a breakout campaign in 2024 after becoming one of Garrett Nussmeier's top weapons on offense.
It's been an interesting ride for Anderson. After signing with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022, he elected to redshirt in his lone season in Tuscaloosa.
After one year, he made the move to return to the Bayou State where he was used sparingly as a redshirt-freshman in 2023. He tallied 12 catches for 59 yards and zero touchdowns.
Then, in 2024, it all came together for the coveted wideout. Anderson pieced together a breakout season this fall after tallying 53 receptions for 784 yards and five touchdowns.
What led to the monstrous season for Anderson this year? Brian Kelly chimed in earlier this fall:
"It's everything he does in his life," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said in September. "It's going to class, being on time, his practice habits, framing the ball, catching the ball, it's just everything. It's the natural maturity that comes with being in the program."
It's been no surprise for Kelly and the LSU coaching staff.
"You could see it coming. We had a sense this was going to begin to show itself for him and there would be more production because his process is so much better," Kelly said. "I think that is going to continue for him."
3. Whit Weeks: Linebacker
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks put America on notice during his sophomore campaign for Tigers, but many feel the Georgia native is just scratching the surface.
Weeks will return in 2025 as an integral piece to the program's defense where he will look to carry his momentum from this fall.
The 2024 Numbers:
- 117 total tackles
- 59 solo tackles (No. 1 in SEC)
- 9.5 TFL
- 3.5 sacks
- 2 forced fumbles
- 4 PBUs
- 1 INT
Weeks has played a pivotal role in rebuilding the LSU roster in December after becoming a recruiting piece for transfers visiting Baton Rouge.
"I ask them what they want to know about LSU and what they want to know about Baton Rouge. What are worries about coming here? I tell them, 'look, we're building something special here, we're gonna win a championship next year,'" Weeks said. "There's no doubt about it. I have more belief in Nuss than probably anybody does. I think he's going to win the Heisman next year and that's my pitch.
"You're going to come in and play with all these great players around you and that's only going to make you better."
With Nussmeier, Anderson and Weeks in the mix, LSU will have three critical pieces to the program's success back for the 2025 season.
