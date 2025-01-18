LSU Football Roster Tracker: Where Do Things Stand for the 2025 Season?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will have a new-look roster heading into the 2025 season with a number of players ready to take that next step.
From key pieces returning to Baton Rouge to newcomers preparing to make a name for themselves in the purple and gold, Kelly's program will have multiple talented pieces to work with.
"We have a strong young nucleus in our program, but now it’s time to add to that," Kelly said in December. "Those that have moved on, we wish them the best, and now we feel like we’ve put ourselves in a position where we can put together an SEC Championship roster.”
But there have also been double-digit departures exiting Baton Rouge with the program seeing players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and 2025 NFL Draft.
Where does LSU's roster currently stand? Who's in? Who's out?
The LSU Football Roster Tracker:
LSU Portal Entries [19]:
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback (Georgia State)
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle (Wisconsin)
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback (App State)
- Kimo Makane'ole: Defensive Lineman (West Virginia)
- Jalen Lee: Defensive Lineman (UNLV Rebels)
LSU 2025 NFL Draft Entries:
- Will Campbell: Offensive Lineman
- Emery Jones: Offensive Lineman
- Mason Taylor: Tight End
- Bradyn Swinson: Defensive End
- Sai'vion Jones: Defensive End
- Garrett Dellinger: Offensive Lineman
- Miles Frazier: Offensive Lineman
- Josh Williams: Running Back
- Kyren Lacy: Wide Receiver
- Gio Paez: Defensive Lineman
- Paris Shand: Defensive Lineman
- Zy Alexander: Cornerback
- Major Burns: Safety
Key Returning Pieces:
- Garrett Nussmeier: Quarterback
- Harold Perkins: Linebacker
- Aaron Anderson: Wide Receiver
- Whit Weeks: Linebacker
- Damian Ramos: Placekicker
- Caden Durham: Running Back
LSU has officially signed eight of the Top-100 players in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Tigers currently holding the No. 1 overall class.
The program has upped the ante on the NIL side of things in order to piece together a competitive roster heading into year four of the "Kelly Era" in Louisiana.
"It has put us in a position where we can be aggressive on anybody that comes into the portal. And that simply wasn’t the case before,” Kelly said of the new NIL approach in December.
“I’m not saying this particular match did that, but I think it really sent a message to everybody that this is where we are today. And if we want to be where we all want to be in terms of putting our roster together, we all have to step up. It started with me, and I think our fanbase responded equally.”
The Portal Additions:
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
The Top-100 Transfer Signees:
- Florida State EDGE Patrick Payton: No. 3
- Oklahoma WR Nic Anderson: No. 14
- Kentucky WR Barion Brown: No. 22
- Virginia Tech CB Mansoor Delane: No. 47
- Florida EDGE Jack Pyburn: No. 54
- Virginia Tech IOL Braelin Moore: No. 61
- Northwestern OL Josh Thompson: No. 74
- Florida CB Ja'Keem Jackson: No. 91
*Note: LSU safety signee Tamarcus Cooley is yet to be ranked by 247Sports. On3 Sports has the recent LSU commitment as the No. 2 safety in the NCAA Transfer Portal.*
