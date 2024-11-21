LSU Football Running Back Caden Durham Lands on Week 13 Injury Report
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday night in Death Valley for a Week 13 matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores with kickoff set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
After consecutive losses to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida, the Bayou Bengals have hit rock bottom, but are presented with an opportunity to get back on track this weekend in Tiger Stadium.
A program that's battling bumps and bruises with the end of the season within arms reach, LSU listed a number of Tigers on on the Week 13 Availability Report.
The Availability Report: LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
OL Garrett Dellinger: Questionable
LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered an ankle injury during the Tigers' Week 9 contest against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Now, he's been sidelined for the last 10 quarters after missing the second half against Texas A&M along with LSU's last two games against Alabama and Florida.
A player who has played in 41 career games for the Tigers, including 30 starts, all eyes will be on if the experienced lineman will be back this weekend against Vanderbilt.
“He had a high-ankle sprain, so we’re hoping that this week becomes a recovery week for him," Brian Kelly said last Tuesday.
When Dellinger went down against Texas A&M, it was freshman Paul Mubenga who slid in as the right guard. He also earned the start against both Alabama and Florida.
LSU has worked with an offensive line unit of Will Campbell (LT), Dellinger (LG), DJ Chester (C), Miles Frazier (RG) and Emery Jones (RT) in 2024.
“Look, he’s the starter, but one guy going down did not affect the running game to the level that it did,” Kelly said after the A&M game. “There are bits and pieces to it, and we did not win some individual matchups. We made some mistakes, uncharacteristically from some other guys that are on the offensive line, and quite frankly we made some choices to run into boxes that were not conducive and we should’ve been doing some other things. So it was a little bit of all those things.”
Now, he's officially listed as "questionable" for Week 13.
OL Miles Frazier: Questionable
LSU offensive lineman Miles Frazier departed last Saturday's contest against the Florida Gators with an ankle injury.
With Frazier out, the Tigers went to redshirt-freshman Tyree Adams to fill in at the right guard position for most of the game.
Now, despite exiting and not returning in Week 12, all signs point towards Frazier hitting the practice fields this week and being active against Vanderbilt on Saturday night. He's initially listed as "questionable" for this week.
RB Caden Durham: Probable
LSU running back Caden Durham has emerged as an integral piece to the Bayou Bengals' offensive attack this season, but with struggles in run blocking, it's been a challenge to get the true freshman in a rhythm.
There have been concerns surrounding Durham's lack of touches this season as the offense struggles down the stretch.
Simply put, the offense has been predictable with LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier carrying significant weight on his shoulders. The rushing attack has been in the bottom tier of college football, forcing Nussmeier into difficult passing situations.
LSU has managed only 17.3 points per game over the last three contests against Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida.
Over the past three games, the Tigers rank 92nd in sacks per dropback (7.1%), 113th in turnover rate (3.0%), 120th in success rate (35.5%) and 122nd in percentage of plays gaining zero or negative yards (39.0%). All statistics according to ESPN.
Durham has battled a foot injury dating back to the South Alabama matchup on Sept. 28 that has clearly continued bothering him.
Heading into Week 13, it'll be a piece to monitor with Durham landing on the Injury Report once again, but all signs point towards the freshman phenom suiting up.
DE Da'Shawn Womack: Active
LSU was without sophomore defensive end Da'Shawn Womack on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville despite the rotational piece not being listed on the Injury Report all week.
Womack was not listed on the Wednesday, Thursday or Friday SEC Injury Reports. Fast forward to Saturday at 1 p.m. CT and the sophomore was on the final update for the first time all week.
The reasoning for his absence was later identified as Womack "not traveling with the team due to disciplinary action."
According to Brian Kelly, Womack will be available in Week 13 against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
LSU utilizes Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones as the starters with Gabriel Reliford and Womack as the second-team members along with a touch of Dylan Carpenter.
LSU will return to action on Nov. 23 against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Tiger Stadium with kickoff set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.