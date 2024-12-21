LSU Football's Garrett Nussmeier, Whit Weeks Leading Transfer Portal Recruiting Push
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will return to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season with an opportunity to handle "unfinished business" in the purple and gold.
It's simple. LSU is Nussmeier's dream school and the chance to return and continue improving both his game and the trajectory of the program means something to him.
But there are hurdles that must be jumped in order for the Tigers to take that next step and be competitive next season.
It starts with reconstructing the roster for next fall and Nussmeier is aware of that. It's why he's taken a hands-on approach in recruiting the program's targets via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
But Nussmeier isn't the only current Tiger putting on his recruiting cap this month.
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks has played an integral role in assisting the coaching staff in recruiting players to Baton Rouge.
"I don't know how many fancy dinners I've been to in the past couple of weeks," Weeks said Friday following bowl practice "I've been to a lot. Any time we have a transfer visit, I'm going to dinner with them."
Weeks understands what can be accomplished next season in Death Valley. From Nussmeier returning to newcomers preparing to take that next step, the program is beginning to trend in the right direction.
Why does Weeks take the time out of his schedule to help recruit? The sole reason is that he believes in what is being built in Baton Rouge. There's a growing sense that LSU will turn the corner in 2025 and Weeks firmly believes that.
"I want to [help recruit] because I want us to have a great team next year. I will do everything I can to get these guys here," Weeks said. "It's pretty much me and Nuss leading the charge of hanging out with these dudes. We get together, have a good time any time anybody comes into town."
The trajectory of the LSU program is what Weeks has been pitching to transfers visiting campus.
"I ask them what they want to know about LSU and what they want to know about Baton Rouge. What are worries about coming here? I tell them, 'look, we're building something special here, we're gonna win a championship next year,'" Weeks said. "There's no doubt about it. I have more belief in Nuss than probably anybody does. I think he's going to win the Heisman next year and that's my pitch.
"You're going to come in and play with all these great players around you and that's only going to make you better."
For Nussmeier, his pitch is a little different. It's about picking the brains of LSU's targets and figuring out the real reason why they want to be at LSU.
"It's getting to know the type of person that they are," Nussmeier said his recruiting mindset. "Not only are we trying to build the best football team, we're trying to build this locker room and culture correctly. It's making sure they fit.
"Making sure they want to be here, that they're not just coming here for a price tag. It's a different world, it's interesting the way things have changed in college football. We've gotten along with all the guys that have ended up coming here."
It's clear that what the program is cooking up on the recruiting trail is working.
From Nussmeier and Weeks putting on their recruiting caps to the coaching staff handling the behind the scenes work, it's propelled LSU to the No. 3 Transfer Portal Class in America.
LSU is up to 11 additions via the NCAA Transfer Portal with a myriad of immediate impact players set to arrive in the Bayou State in the coming weeks.
The Additions on Offense (5):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
The Additions on Defense (4):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
