Skip to main content

LSU Football Schedule Update: TV and Kick-off Times Announced

LSU and Auburn get primetime TV slot, matchup set to be aired on ESPN
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Per LSU Football Press Release

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game next week against Auburn will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The Auburn contest serves as the first road SEC game for the Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly.

READ MORE: LSU Looking to Utilize WR Depth, Get Kayshon Boutte More Touches 

It will mark LSU’s first night game at Auburn since 2016 when the Tigers dropped an 18-13 decision in Jordan-Hare Stadium. LSU and Auburn meet in Jordan-Hare Stadium on CBS in both 2018 and 2020.

LSU hosts New Mexico this week, while Auburn hosts Missouri at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

Last year, the teams met in Tiger Stadium for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

READ MORE: Recruits React - Social Media Buzzing Following Successful Visits 

Other SEC games next week include (all times CT):

South Carolina State at South Carolina at 11 a.m. (SEC Network)

Kentucky at Ole Miss at 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Eastern Washington at Florida at 11 a.m. (SEC Network+/ESPN+)

Alabama at Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. (CBS)

Texas A&M at Mississippi State at 3 p.m. (SEC Network)

Georgia at Missouri at 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

LSU Tigers

USATSI_5719186
Football

LSU Recruiting: Tigers Trending for 4-Star Defensive Back Javien Toviano

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_16881778
Football

LSU Looking to Utilize WR Depth, Malik Nabers Shines in Week 3

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19072496
Football

Recruits React: Social Media is Buzzing Following Successful Visits

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19025986 (1)
Football

Notebook: Brian Kelly Details Defensive Success, Kayshon Boutte's Role

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_16251195 (1)
Baseball

Baseball America Ranks LSU Recruiting Class No. 1 in the Nation

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_18989160
Football

Grading Jayden Daniels' First SEC Start

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_18990034 (7) copy
Football

An Early Look at LSU's Matchup Against New Mexico

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_18990053
Football

Jay Ward Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

By Zack Nagy