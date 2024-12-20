LSU Football Secures Commitment From Coveted SEC Defensive Line Transfer
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Texas transfer Sydir Mitchell, he revealed via social media on Thursday.
Mitchell, a coveted defensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, heads to Baton Rouge after two seasons with the Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian.
There was buzz last week that Mitchell would enter the portal, but elected to remain put in Austin for the time being. Then, fast forward to Monday, and his name entered the system.
LSU received the first and only visit of his Transfer Portal process after Mitchell made his way to Baton Rouge on Wednesday for a multi-day stay.
The 6-foot-6, 350-pound New Jersey native signed with the Longhorns in the 2023 Recruiting Class with impressive expectations.
At the time, current LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis was on staff with Texas where he recruited Mitchell to Austin.
With Davis now on staff with the Tigers in Baton Rouge, the relationship he ultimately built with Mitchell two years ago paved the way for LSU to win out here.
Now, Mitchell and Davis will reunite in the Bayou State representing the purple and gold.
The young defensive lineman with limited mileage played in only nine games with the Longhorns, including four games in 2024 to maintain redshirt status. He totaled seven tackles during his time in Austin. Mitchell will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Mitchell is the third defensive lineman to commit to the Bayou Bengals this month after LSU landed commitments from edge rushers Jack Pyburn and Jimari Butler.
The Defensive Line Signees: Pyburn and Butler
Jack Pyburn: Florida
The Florida transfer is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year. In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
Pyburn, the No. 4 rated edge rusher in the NCAA Transfer Portal, heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Gators.
Kelly and Co. were in dire need of talent in the trenches, and with Pyburn now in the mix, it provides the program with a proven body on the outside to make an immediate impact.
Jimari Butler: Nebraska
Jimari Butler, a standout defensive lineman during his four years at Nebraska, has signed with LSU. He appeared in 37 games for the Cornhuskers, starting 16 times, including 10 in 2024. He comes to LSU with 65 career tackles to go along with 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
In 2024, Butler tallied 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. During his All-Big Ten season in 2023, he had 34 tackles and led the team in both tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5.5).
He was a key part of the 2023 Nebraska defense that limited opponents to 92.9 rushing yards per game and 18.3 points per game, the fewest for the program since joining the Big Ten in 2011.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from through the Transfer Portal?
The Additions on Offense (5):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
The Additions on Defense (4):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
