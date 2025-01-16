LSU Football Staffer Let Go From Brian Kelly's Program Ahead of the 2025 Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working through a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with significant changes to both the current roster and coaching staff.
On Thursday, Kelly "let go" of Director of Alumni Relations and High School Outreach, Nick Brossette, after being on staff with the program since 2022. WAFB News first reported.
Brosette, a former LSU running back, had been on staff for three seasons working behind-the-scenes for Kelly and Co.
"It has been a dream of mine to come back and work where it all started," Brossette wrote upon receiving the job in 2022.
In his role, Brossette maintained a relationship with the thousands of former LSU football players as well as serving as the staff liaison with high school football coaches. Brossette was also charged with running the annual LSU Coaches Clinic.
Brossette, a Baton Rouge native and a product of University High School, was a four-year letterwinner for the Tigers from 2015-18. He rushed for a career-best 1,003 yards in 2018 helping lead the Tigers to a 10-3 mark and a win in the Fiesta Bowl.
In four years with the Tigers, Brossette appeared in 47 games with 12 starts. He capped his career with 1,350 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. As a senior in 2018, he was named a permanent team captain and later went on to participate in the East-West Shrine Game.
Brossette spent training camp with the Patriots in 2019, rushing for 200 yards and three touchdowns during the preseason. He was later signed by the Detroit Lions where he was on the practice squad for one season.
Brossette graduated from LSU in August of 2020 with a degree in sports leadership.
Now, Kelly has let Brossette go where he will begin his next chapter elsewhere after a three-year stint on the LSU coaching staff.
It's been an eventful offseason for the LSU program with significant turnover in Baton Rouge.
From coaching staff changes to a new-look roster heading to town, the purple and gold will certainly have a different feel in 2025.
The Offseason Moves:
The 2024 Departures (19):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback (Georgia State)
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle (Wisconsin)
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback (App State)
- Kimo Makane'ole: Defensive Lineman (West Virginia)
- Jalen Lee: Defensive Lineman (UNLV Rebels)
LSU holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class with their elite-level recruiting efforts paired with the ability to provide prospects with the appropriate NIL packages.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
