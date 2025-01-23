LSU Football Starting Running Back Officially Declares for the 2025 NFL Draft
LSU running back Josh Williams has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after six seasons with the Tigers, he announced via social media on Wednesday.
Williams, who began his career as a walk-on, captured a National Championship in 2019 on the historic squad led by Joe Burrow and Co. during his impressive career.
The veteran running back appeared in 60 games for the Tigers where he totaled 1,494 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground along with 600 receiving yards on 71 receptions with another score through the air.
Williams' career is one that will go down in the history books for the LSU program.
The epitome of a Tiger, the rise from a walk-on player taking snaps on scout team to a starting back for the club, it was a storybook career for Williams.
He took to social media on Wednesday to provide a heartfelt message to the LSU community:
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the chance to chase my dreams and play at the highest level. After a lot of prayer and conversations with my family, coaches, and mentors, l'm thrilled to officially declare for the NFL Draft," Williams wrote.
"I couldn't have made it here without the support of so many amazing people. To my coaches, thank you for pushing me to grow as both a player and a person.
"To the training staff, your care and dedication kept me on the field, ready to compete. To the equipment staff, your hard work behind the scenes made sure everything ran smoothly every single
"To our university President and Athletic Director, thank you for believing in me and giving us the tools to succeed on and off the field. To my professors, I'm grateful for your guidance and for helping me balance academics with athletics.
"Most importantly, to my family-your love and sacrifices mean everything to me. None of this would be possible without you. To the entire LSU family. thank you for embracing me and cheering me on through every high and low. And to my Texas Tigers, your pride and support have been with me since day one, and I carry that with me everywhere I go.
"I'll forever cherish my time at LSU and the memories we made together.
"While this next chapter is exciting. Tiger Nation will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you all for everything.
"Geaux Tigers! Forever LSU!"
Williams leaves the LSU running back room in good hands after six seasons with the program.
The Bayou Bengals will return freshman phenom Caden Durham alongside Kaleb Jackson from the 2024 roster. LSU has also added Harlem Berry, the No. 1 running back in America, and JT Lindsey, in the 2025 Signing Class.
It'll be a new era in the running back room with the talented back, who earned the coveted No. 18 jersey in 2024, departing Baton Rouge to begin his professional career.
