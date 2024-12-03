LSU Football Starting Wide Receiver Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

BREAKING: LSU WR CJ Daniels plans to enter the Transfer Portal, per his rep @caseygunn0



The 6’2 205 has totaled 148 Receptions for 2,434 Yards & 21 TDs in his college career



Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/WGnBQN3srS pic.twitter.com/dVWPNskOOI