LSU Football: The Latest on Suspended Tigers Running Back Trey Holly
LSU running back Trey Holly was arrested earlier this year in connection with a shooting incident that left two people injured in his hometown of Farmerville, Louisiana.
On Sept. 18, the court case took another twist with the prosecution presenting more evidence fresh in the court.
During the latest court hearing on Wednesday, the prosecution turned over bodycam footage that will be reviewed by Holly's defense team, according to KNOE News.
Keisha Cornett, who was injured in the shooting, attended the court hearing on Sept.18.
“I got shot twice in my back, I got grazed on the side of my chest, and it hit my lungs,” Cornett said. Cornett also expressed her desire for justice. “I want him to get punished because I don’t deserve this. I’m an innocent person. Thank God that I’m here and I’m still living.”
Following Holly's arrest earlier this year, the former prep star was suspended from all LSU football activities.
He was initially charged with attempted murder, but the jury dismissed that count. Now, Holly still faces charges of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Holly's new court date will be Dec. 18, 2024.
The former four-star prospect began playing with the Union Parish High School varsity football team as an eighth-grader where he rewrote the record books in Louisiana. Holly rushed for 10,523 career yards – the most ever by a prep football player in the state.
Now, he'll remain awaiting a decision with a new court date three months down the road.
