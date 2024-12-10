LSU Football Tight End, Former Sought-After Recruit Entering Transfer Portal

BREAKING: LSU TE Ka’Morreun Pimpton has signed the papers necessary to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’6 245 TE will have 2 years of eligibility remaining



Was ranked as a Top 5 TE in the ‘23 Class (per On3)https://t.co/8saLY1x3jO pic.twitter.com/3AW0IBPpdP