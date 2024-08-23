LSU Football: Trio of Tigers Named to Coaches Preseason All-SEC Teams
BATON ROUGE, La. – Offensive tackle Will Campbell, linebacker Harold Perkins, and all-purpose athlete Zavion Thomas headline a list of eight LSU players who have been named members of the preseason Coaches All-SEC team, the league office announced Thursday.
The SEC coaches named Campbell, Perkins, and Thomas to the first team.
LSU players on the second team include a duo on offense: tackle Emery Jones and wide receiver Kyren Lacy; in addition, defensive back Major Burns was named as a second-team selection.
Junior tight end Mason Taylor and senior long snapper Slade Roy were named to the third team alongside Thomas, who received further acknowledgment as a return specialist on the third team.
Campbell, also a first-team preseason All-America, has twice earned All-SEC honors in his two years with the Tigers. He was a second-team selection in 2022 as a true freshman and earned first-team honors a year ago. Campbell, one of LSU’s most dominant offensive linemen, has started 26 games in two years.
Perkins, a second-team preseason All-America heading into 2024, is one of the top defensive playmakers in college football. In two years with the Tigers, Perkins has tallied 26 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and forced seven fumbles.
Thomas, a transfer from Mississippi State, averaged 33.7 yards on six kickoff returns and 11.7 yards on 14 punt returns for the Bulldogs in 2023.
LSU opens its third season under head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday, Sept. 1, against USC in Las Vegas.
LSU’s home opener against Nicholls on Saturday, Sept. 7, begins a season-long celebration of 100 years of Tiger Stadium. Fans will be treated to new scoreboards, video boards, ribbon boards, LED lights, and sound systems in Tiger Stadium in 2024.
Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB – Carson Beck, Georgia
RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
RB – Trevor Etienne, Georgia
WR – Luther Burden III, Missouri
WR – Tre Harris, Ole Miss
TE – Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss
OL – Will Campbell, LSU
OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia
OL – Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee
AP – Zavion Thomas, LSU
Defense
DL – James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
DL – Deone Walker, Kentucky
DL – Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia*
DL – Landon Jackson, Arkansas*
LB – Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
LB – Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
LB – Deontae Lawson, Alabama
DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB – Billy Bowman, Oklahoma
DB – Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Special Teams
PK – Bert Auburn, Texas
P – James Burnip, Alabama
RS – Barion Brown, Kentucky
KOS – Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS – Hunter Rogers, South Carolina
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB – Quinn Ewers, Texas
RB – Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
RB – Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida
WR – Isaiah Bond, Texas
WR – Kyren Lacy, LSU
TE – Oscar Delp, Georgia
OL – Emery Jones Jr., LSU
OL – Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia
OL – Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
C – Parker Brailsford, Alabama
AP – Dillon Bell, Georgia
Defense
DL – Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
DL – Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
DL – Tim Smith, Alabama
DL – Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
LB – Debo Williams, South Carolina
LB – Mykel Williams, Georgia
LB – Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
DB – Andrew Mukuba, Texas
DB – Major Burns, LSU
DB – Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
DB – Jahdae Barron, Texas
Special Teams
PK – Graham Nicholson, Alabama
P – Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida
RS – Keionte Scott, Auburn
KOS – Will Stone, Texas
LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
THIRD TEAM
Offense
QB – Jalen Milroe, Alabama
RB – Ulysses Bentley, Ole Miss
RB – Dylan Sampson, Tennessee*
RB – Justice Haynes, Alabama *
WR – Squirrel White, Tennessee
WR – Dominic Lovett, Georgia
TE – Mason Taylor, LSU
OL – Marques Cox, Kentucky
OL – Earnest Greene III, Georgia
OL – Armand Membou, Missouri
OL – Cam’Ron Johnson, Missouri
C – Eli Cox, Kentucky
AP – Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
DL – Tim Keenan III, Alabama
DL – Trey Moore, Texas
DL – Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
LB – Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB – Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
LB – Eugene Asante, Auburn*
LB – Jamon “Pop” Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky*
DB – Malik Muhammad, Texas
DB – Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
DB – Daylen Everette, Georgia
DB – Domani Jackson, Alabama
Special Teams
PK – Alex McPherson, Auburn
P – Brett Thorson, Georgia
RS – Zavion Thomas, LSU
KOS – Trey Smack, Florida
LS – Slade Roy, LSU
* Ties (ties are not broken)
