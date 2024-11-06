LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Jalen Milroe Headlines Players to Watch
No. 14 LSU (6-2, 3-1) will welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night in a critical Southeastern Conference showdown.
Jalen Milroe and Co. will look to spoil the Bayou Bengals' postseason chances in a Top 15 matchup dubbed a "College Football Playoff Elimination Game."
For Brian Kelly and LSU, it'll be about limiting the explosive plays.
It all starts with Milroe and the dual-threat ability he attains while utilizing both his talents through the air and on the ground.
Who else must the Tigers keep tabs on this weekend?
Three Alabama Players to Watch in Week 11
Jalen Milroe: Quarterback
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has proven to be one of the nation's top dual-threat signal-callers while carving defenses both with his arm and legs in 2024.
Milroe has become the catalyst to the Crimson Tide's success offensively after tallying nearly 2,000 yards through the air with 13 touchdowns to go along with 380 rushing yards with 12 more scores on the ground.
He's the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback and it will be up to both the first level of defense to get in the backfield paired with the linebackers to spy him on every snap.
"It's much different than last year," Kelly said. "They were trying to figure out who the starting quarterback was most of the year. They were in and out of different systems, trying to figure out what was best. Now in Coach DeBoer's offense, he's had a whole spring, preseason and the entire season. So he's in a much better rhythm within this offensive structure.
"But still, Jalen Milroe is a dual-threat quarterback. He can hurt you running, scrambling, keeping plays alive outside the pocket. He is so dangerous. And he has a live arm. He certainly can throw the football down the field."
Ryan Williams: Wide Receiver
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams has taken America by storm during his true freshman season in Tuscaloosa.
The 17-year old has proven he's up next as one of the greats in college football, but is quickly carving out a role as one of the top wideouts in the Southeastern Conference.
Williams leads the Crimson Tide with 35 receptions for 702 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.
He's been by far Alabama's most productive wide receiver this season on his way to an All-SEC season in his freshman campaign.
For the Tigers, it'll be the one-two punch of cornerbacks Zy Alexander and Ashton Stamps looking to contain the phenom.
“There’s a trust in the teaching and then there’s a trust in themselves,” Kelly said. “They’re playing with a lot more confidence and that’s the next step in the maturation of a player like Stamps. Alexander has had more [confidence] because he’s an older player in a sense, but that’s really it. Players trusting their teaching and trusting themselves they can go out there and play with a great deal of confidence and swagger.”
Malachi Moore: Defensive Back
Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore has proven to be the Crimson Tide's most effective piece in the secondary this season.
He's third on the team in total tackles (46) while leading Alabama in pass breakups (5) and interceptions (2).
Moore has become a surefire tackler while playing the ball well in coverage as a complete defensive back for the Crimson Tide.
It's clear LSU has fallen back on the passing attack in 2024 as the key piece to their offensive success. Garrett Nussmeier has carried much of the weight, and with a player of Moore's caliber, he'll have to be smart with the football.
"Part of it was Garrett can't be the guy who feels like he's gotta go do everything and part of that has to come from Garrett. I don't have to make a play every time I'm out there," Kelly said on Monday. "A little bit comes from Garrett, a little bit comes from playcalling, a little bit comes from the ability to commit to more balance in the running game.
"That means blocking better and I don't just mean the five guys. It's an all in thing, it's not just one guy giving Garrett more assistance, everybody's gotta be involved in that."
No. 16 LSU will return to game action on Nov. 9 against the Alabama Crimson Tide with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.
More LSU News:
ESPN College GameDay Guest Picker Predictions: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.