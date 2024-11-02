LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Will ESPN's College GameDay Go To Baton Rouge?
No. 16 LSU (6-2, 3-1) will take on Jalen Milroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 11 with the Southeastern Conference showdown set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
Both programs will be idle this Saturday in Week 10 with all focus shifting towards the Nov. 9 battle in Tiger Stadium.
All eyes will be on the battle in Baton Rouge, but will the Nick Saban and the ESPN College GameDay crew make their way to the Bayou State?
With a potential Saban reunion on set preparing for a pair of programs he coached in LSU and Alabama, the stage would be set for a big-time appearance.
Week 11 will have a slate filled with pivotal matchups that will have significant postseason implications on the line.
The odds are in for where the ESPN College GameDay crew will be next Saturday, Nov. 9.
Where will Saban and Co. head to next weekend?
A look into the LSU versus Alabama game information, betting odds for the showdown and current lines for where the GameDay crew will be:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
Nov. 9 SEC Football Schedule
11 a.m. CT – Florida at Texas, ABC
2:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Ole Miss, ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Oklahoma at Missouri, ESPN or SEC Network
* 6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Tennessee, ESPN or SEC Network
6:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at LSU, ABC
The Early Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
*(All odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+2.5)
- Alabama: (-2.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (+112)
- Alabama: (-134)
Over/Under: 59.5
The Alabama Crimson Tide enter as 2.5 point favorites heading into next Saturday's matchup in Tiger Stadium.
The ESPN College GameDay Odds:
There are currently betting odds for the Week 11 ESPN College GameDay location with Baton Rouge at the top of the list.
Alabama at LSU remains the betting favorites with a 26.7% chance to earn the College GameDay Game of the Week.
The other options:
- Clemson Tigers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: 22.2%
- Virginia Cavaliers vs. Virginia Cavaliers: 14.3%
- Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels: 11.1%
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 9.1%
- BYU Cougars vs. Utah Utes: 9.1%
- The Field: 8.3%
An SEC showdown that will have all eyes tuned in, it's important to note that Brian Kelly is yet to drop a prime time matchup in Baton Rouge during his tenure. It's been a key point over the last few days with it coming to light once again with LSU as the early underdogs.
Heading into game preparation against the Crimson Tide, LSU will focus on developing a consistent defensive game plan for dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe while sharpening both the offense and special teams unit.
“We need to be really good at a few things, and that’s what we do, and let’s get really good at it. We’ve got the bye week. We’ll clean some things up. We’ve got a good football team. Tonight was a bad half of football for us. And we’ll go back to work on ourselves, and we’ll get ourselves ready to play better football," Kelly said after the loss at Texas A&M.
It will be about playing complementary football for all four quarters next weekend in Tiger Stadium against a fiery Alabama squad coming off of a 34-0 victory over Missouri.
“We talked about finishing games, then we went to work on some of the things we believe we need to get better at on both sides of the ball,” Kelly said on Tuesday. “It’s a little bit of good, a little bit of things you need to work on, and then let’s get some of the young guys some work. We had a scrimmage with the young guys, so that was the focus today.”
Nick Saban's Preseason Thoughts on Garrett Nussmeier:
Prior to the 2024 season, Nick Saban commented on LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and the belief he has in the first-year starter.
"I think Garrett Nussmeier is going to be one of the all-time sleepers in college football this year," Saban said on Saturday's College GameDay.
Along with commenting on Nussmeier, he also predicted the Tigers to make the College Football Playoff this season.
"LSU always has skill guys. They're talking about all the receivers they lost -- you could shake a tree in Louisiana and them guys would fall out," Saban said.
In Nussmeier's first start of his career against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl, he finished the game 31-for-45 with three touchdown passes and only one interception.
Now, it's his team as he continues working through the 2024 season as one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC. LSU currently sits at 5-1 (2-0) with a date against the Arkansas Razorbacks inching closer in Week 8.
“It wasn’t his car, he was driving that thing fast, and he didn’t care if he dented it. It’s his car now. And he’s really careful that he doesn’t, you know, mess it up," Kelly said of Nussmeier during Fall Camp. “He understands that he can’t put the ball in the other team’s hands. So, I just think it’s, you know, being a starter, understanding how important it is, and recognizing that taking care of the football is absolutely crucial to our success.”
No. 16 LSU will return to game action on Nov. 9 against the Alabama Crimson Tide with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 8 LSU Falls to No. 14 Texas A&M in College Station
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.