LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Three Tigers to Watch in Week 8
Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU Tigers will hop on a flight to Fayetteville in less than 48 hours with a showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks inching closer.
For the No. 8 team in America, it's about carrying the momentum from Week 8 into another pivotal SEC showdown.
Who must rise to the occasion on Saturday night in order for the Bayou Bengals to escape with another victory and remain undefeated in conference play?
Three Players to Watch: LSU Tigers
Aaron Anderson: Wide Receiver
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson has emerged as one of the Tigers' most consistent weapons in 2024 alongside Kyren Lacy and Co.
The Louisiana native has carved out a key role, and with signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier calling Anderson's number routinely, their connection has been pivotal for the offensive success.
He's up to 30 receptions on the season for 452 yards and three touchdowns this season with none bigger than last Saturday's score against Ole Miss to force overtime.
Heading into Saturday night in Fayetteville, it's imperative Anderson continues his hot start to the season. With all eyes focused on Lacy, it'll be Anderson and Mason Taylor who must thrive as pass catchers as well.
It's no secret the receiving corps is banged up at the moment. With Chris Hilton's status in question, CJ Daniel dealing with a knee injury and Kyle Parker out for the season, others must rise to the occasion and Anderson has done just that.
Now, it's abut carrying the momentum into Week 8 at Arkansas.
Whit Weeks: Linebacker
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks is coming off of one of the most dominant defensive performances in Tigers history. He tallied 18 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, a sack and a pass breakup on Saturday night against Ole Miss. Not to mention 2.5 tackles for loss as well.
Weeks was shot out of a cannon from start to finish in Week7, which ultimately led to the sophomore star earning SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Fast forward to this weekend against the Razorbacks and Weeks will be tasked with containing dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green.
It's clear Green's legs make for a challenge, but Weeks continues growing his football knowledge, which will be key on Saturday night.
The youngster has stepped up to the plate with Harold Perkins out for the season, but he'll need another strong performance against Arkansas for the defensive to slow down Green and Co.
Josh Williams: Running Back
Sixth-year senior running back Josh Williams has been a player the Tigers can fall back on when needed, and despite not having the production he'd like through six games, his presence has been felt.
Williams is a phenomenal in pass protection. He's developed it over the years and become a weapon in that area for the LSU.
On Saturday, the veteran will need to be a vocal leader for the Tigers. The program is coming off of an emotional victory over the Ole Miss Rebels andd it'll have to be No. 18 to keep the offense disciplined in key moments.
Yes, it's important Williams has an efficient day at the office on the field alongside freshman phenom Caden Durham, but utilizing his maturity and experience in a pivotal SEC matchup is a piece to monitor as well.
The LSU rushing attack hasn't lived up to the hype thus far, but with Williams and Durham looking to become a one-two punch down the stretch, there remains a chance for it to develop.
