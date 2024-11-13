LSU Football vs. Florida Gators: DJ Lagway Headlines Players to Watch
No. 21 LSU (6-3, 3-2) will look to turn the corner after back-to-back losses with a Week 12 matchup against the Florida Gators inching closer.
Brian Kelly and Co. will hit the road to Gainesville later this week for a Southeastern Conference matchup against Billy Napier's club.
It'll provide another unique challenge for LSU with mobile signal-caller DJ Lagway trending towards suiting up for the Gators on Saturday afternoon.
Who else will LSU have to keep tabs on?
A look into the game information and Gators to watch in Week 12:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin
- TV Channel: ABC Network
Three Gators to Watch in Week 12:
DJ Lagway: Quarterback
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway continues rehabbing a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 10 where many believed his season could likely be finished.
After initial reports came back positive, the Gators' staff elected to sit Lagway last weekend against Texas in order to trend in the right direction.
Then, he returned to the practice fields on Monday.
“We felt good about what we saw this morning,” Napier said on Monday. “It’s day-to-day, and we do anticipate him practicing today.”
Now, Napier has provided another update on Lagway's status during Wednesday's Southeastern Conference Teleconference:
“DJ continues to improve,” Napier said. “I think we’ve seen progress every day and I think that’s allowed him to participate more in practice. Obviously we’re kind of controlling that environment, but in general I think we continue to trend in the right direction.”
All signs point towards Lagway suiting up on Saturday night in Gainesville. A dual-threat that has proven to be effective in his true freshman campaign, the LSU Tigers will be presented with another unique challenge.
Jadan Baugh: Running Back
Florida running back Jadan Baugh has become a pivotal piece to the offense this season with starter Montrell Johnson sidelined with an injury.
The true freshman has a broken tackle rate of 30.34%, which ranks 7th in the SEC. The success rate of 48.31% ranks 6th in the SEC, according to SEC Stat Cat.
Baugh is up to 411 yards on 89 carries with an average of 4.6 yards per carry in 2024. He has also logged a team-high six rushing touchdowns.
With Lagway seemingly not 100% on Saturday afternoon, the Gators will likely fall back on the rushing attack in Week 12 with Baugh looking to carry the weight in Benn Hill Griffin Stadium.
LSU's run-defense has been challenged in 2024, and after back-to-back losses, it'll be about turning the corner against Florida on the road.
Tyreak Sapp: EDGE
Florida edge rusher Tyreak Sapp has been a pivotal piece to the Gators' attack in the trenches with the veteran already up to 3.5 sacks on the season.
He leads the team in sacks while being second for the Gators in forced fumbles.
Sapp and Jack Pyburn are the one-two punch of defensive ends for the Gators with Pybrun second on the team in total tackles with 43.
On Saturday, LSU will look to diversify the playbook while adding the rushing attack in the mix.
Can Will Campbell and Co. open up the rushing attack while limiting the Gators' edge rushing duo?
