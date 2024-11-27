LSU Football vs. Oklahoma: Danny Stutsman Headlines Sooners to Watch in Week 14
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 4-3) return to Death Valley on Saturday night in a Southeastern Conference clash against Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners.
It'll be a showdown against a pair of programs looking to remain afloat and end the 2024 season on a positive note after struggles this fall.
For Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, it'll be about playing complementary football for four quarters in order to walk out of Tiger Stadium with a victory and reaching 8-4 status on the season.
But who must the Tigers keep tabs on this weekend?
The Sooners are clicking to close out the season after dismantling the Alabama Crimson Tide last weekend.
A look into a trio of Oklahoma players to monitor.
Three Sooners to Watch in Week 14:
Jackson Arnold: Quarterback
Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold is hitting his stride for the Sooners down the stretch, and after a dominant performance against Alabama in Week 13, it's all coming together.
The sophomore signal-caller showcased his elite athleticism on Saturday against the Crimson Tide with his legs carrying a significant amount of weight. Arnold tallied 131 yards on 25 carries last weekend.
It's no secret LSU struggles against mobile quarterbacks. The proof is in the product. From LaNorris Sellers of South Carolina to Jalen Milroe of Alabama, the Tigers are yet to solve the dual-threat quarterback situation.
Now, heading into Week 14, it'll be Arnold at the helm.
Aside from his mobility, Arnold has also improved as a passer. He doesn't turn the ball over frequently with less than a handful (3) interceptions on the year to 12 touchdowns through the air, which will give the LSU secondary fits.
Look for Arnold's legs to give LSU fits on Saturday night in Death Valley. A player who's rounding the corner after being benched earlier in the season, the sophomore signal-caller will look to piece it all together one last time.
Jovantae Barnes: Running Back
Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes has become an integral piece to their offense in 2024 with the Sooners creating a more balanced attack.
It's evident their rushing attack is the bread and butter offensively with Barnes and Arnold leading the way.
He's up to 577 yards on the season after averaging 4.7 yards per touch. Barnes has also logged a handful of scores this season.
LSU has struggled in run defense this season, and with the Sooners heading to town, it'll be about limiting the explosive plays on the ground.
Look for the defensive end duo of Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones to make an impact in the backfield this weekend.
Danny Stutsman: Linebacker
When the Oklahoma Sooners are mentioned, Butkus Award Finalist Danny Stutsman is a name that many first think of.
He's wreaked havoc his entire career in Norman and is going out with a bang during his senior campaign in 2024.
Stutsman is up to 100 (!) total tackles on the season where he routinely finds himself in the right spot to make a play.
It's simple. He's a ball hawk and plays sideline-to-sideline as the heartbeat for the Sooners' defense each play.
For the Tigers, it'll be about keeping tabs on Stutsman on Saturday night in order to limit his productivity. He'll find ways to impact the game, but. Garrett Nussmeier and Co. will have to put attention on the seasoned veteran in Week 14.
Fighting Until the End of the Season:
“Do you want to fight or not? Do you want to fight and take responsibility as coaches and players that we’re not playing well. We’re struggling right now. It’s life," Brian Kelly said after a Week 12 loss to Florida. "It’s a myriad of things but it’s a reflection of what life’s about. There’s a rough spot here that we have to fight through. We got to do it together.
"So, if you’re not a thumb pointer, if you’re not someone who continues to work to be better, then we don’t have a place for you in the last couple of weeks. But if you want to fight and keep working to get better, then we’re going to be alongside you. At the end of the day, it’s about overcoming adversity and fighting through these last two games that are at home that we desperately want to win.”
