LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners: What the Experts Predict to Happen
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 4-3) return to action on Saturday night for a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in the regular season finale.
Brian Kelly and Co. will look to end the year with back-to-back wins following a victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend in Death Valley.
For Oklahoma, Brent Venables' group provides a unique challenge. The program is fresh off of a win over Alabama behind signal-caller Jackson Arnold's career day.
Now, it's full steam ahead for the Bayou Bengals to end the season on a high note with the Sooners in their path.
A look into the game information, current betting lines and experts' takes on the Week 14 Southeastern Conference clash:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Current Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-6)
- Oklahoma: (+6)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-225)
- Oklahoma: (+185)
Over/Under: 47
What The Oddsmakers Say:
The LSU Tigers are currently a six-point favorite heading into the Week 14 clash. A line that hovered around the 7.5-point mark on Sunday night once the lines opened, Vegas is still leaning towards the Tigers as the favorites on Saturday night.
The Sooners are fresh off of a dominant victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, but the oddmakers are still favoring the Bayou Bengals in Tiger Stadium.
ESPN's Football Power Index Weighs In:
The Chance of Victory for LSU: 59.2%
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals enter the Week 14 showdown with a 59.2 percent chance to walk out of Tiger Stadium with a victory, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.
LSU is fresh off of a win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, and with one game to go, it's imperative the program ends the season on the right foot.
Leading up to last weekend's game, the Tigers were riding a three-game losing streak where the offense was abysmal.
It’s a unit that struggled mightily during the program’s three game losing streak with numbers consisting of: 92nd in sacks per dropback (7.1%), 113th in turnover rate (3.0%), 120th in success rate (35.5%) and 122nd in percentage of plays gaining zero or negative yards (39.0%). All statistics according to ESPN.
On Saturday, the script was flipped. LSU bounced back in a major way with complementary offense being showcased from start to finish.
Nussmeier paved the way through the air, but it was veteran running back Josh Williams who carved out a significant role on Saturday night.
At halftime, Williams had already tallied nearly 100 yards of total offense with 62 rushing yards along with 30 yards through the air. He ended the night with 151 yards of total offense on 18 touches with a pair of touchdowns.
LSU needed a game where both phases of the offense clicked with the program receiving just that against the Commodores.
The Tigers ended the night with 139 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. It was a much-needed performance from Williams and Co.
Now, heading into this weekend against Oklahoma, they must finish the season on the right note and piece together the same showing they had last weekend against Vanderbilt.
Oklahoma's Brent Venables Thoughts:
“Incredibly talented football team. They’ve got a fantastic roster. Coach [Brian] Kelly is one of the best coaches in college football. He has a fantastic staff and really good players," Venables said of LSU. "I got a lot of people I can brag on, but I don’t want to do that right now and take me out of this great moment we’re in right now.
"It’s going to be a great challenge in one of the loudest and most intimidating venues in all of college football. I’ve never been there. I was hoping and praying and doing my rain dance for no night game, but no such luck.”
