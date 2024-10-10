LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels: What the Oddsmakers Predict Will Happen in Week 7
All eyes will be on the Top-15 matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night with the No. 9 ranked Ole Miss Rebels heading to Baton Rouge for an SEC showdown against No. 13 LSU.
It'll be another Brian Kelly and Lane Kiffin battle with the pair of savvy head coaches looking to duel it out in a prime time clash on ABC.
After a shootout in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium a season ago, the Bayou Bengals averaged 6.3 yards per play on their way to putting up 637 yards of total offense, but ultimately came up short against the Rebels down the stretch.
Now, it's about looking to play complementary football in Death Valley in Week 7 with the Rebels heading to town.
Kelly and Co. will look to avoid a "shootout" once again and will have the help of a new-look LSU defense under coordinator Blake Baker. The Tigers have allowed over 30 points just once this season and will look to dial up a savvy game plan for the Rebels this weekend.
Vegas is all over this game with the latest predictions, expert picks and betting trends for Saturday night in Baton Rouge:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Current Betting Lines: No.13 LSU vs. No. 9 Ole Miss
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread:
- LSU: (+3.5)
- Ole Miss: (-3.5)
MoneyLine:
LSU: (+136)
Ole Miss: (-162)
Over/Under: 62
The Betting Trends: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Ole Miss is 5-1 against the spread (83.3%) overall so far this season.
- LSU is 1-4 (20%) against the spread in 2024.
- The total has gone under in Ole Miss’ last 5 games.
- LSU is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 home games against Ole Miss.
- The total went under in 6 of the Rebels’ last 7 road games.
- The total went over in 6 of LSU’s last 7 games against the Rebels.
- The Rebels are 0-5 straight-up in their last 5 road games against LSU.
- The total went over in 16 of LSU’s last 20 games.
The Picks: Ole Miss MoneyLine
Most bettors are leaning on the Ole Miss Rebels to make a statement and capture a victory over the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge on Saturday night. The line has shifted between 2.5 points and 3.5 points over the last two weeks in favor of Lane Kiffin and Co. The implied 3.5 point spread suggests the Rebels walk out of Death Valley with a victory, according to the experts and oddsmakers in Vegas.
More LSU News:
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
What's Next for LSU Without Harold Perkins?
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.