LSU Football vs. South Alabama Jaguars: Betting Lines, Trends and Picks for Week 5

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers host South Alabama in a Week 5 showdown, eyeing fourth straight win.

Kyren Lacy 2 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Nicholls Colonels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Garrett Nussmeier and the No. 14 ranked LSU Tigers will take on the South Alabama Jaguars in Week 5 with both programs preparing for a battle in Death Valley.

Brian Kelly and Co. eye their fourth straight victory after taking down Nicholls State, South Carolina and UCLA over the last three weeks.

Now, all focus shifts to Week 5 with the Bayou Bengals continuing to climb up the rankings in the latest AP Poll.

Here's the game information for Saturday in Death Valley, the latest betting odds and an early prediction:

LSU vs. South Alabama Game Information

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium

The Early Betting Lines: Week 5 Edition

LSU: -20.5 (-110)
South Alabama: +20.5 (-110)

LSU to Win: --1350
South Alabama to Win: +800

Over 65 Points: -110
Under 65 Points: -110

*All odds via DraftKings*

The AP Top 25 poll

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Texas (44)
  2. Georgia (13)
  3. Ohio State (5)
  4. Alabama
  5. Tennessee
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Miami
  8. Oregon
  9. Penn State
  10. Utah
  11. Missouri
  12. Michigan
  13. USC
  14. LSU
  15. Louisville
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Clemson
  18. Iowa State
  19. Illinois
  20. Oklahoma State
  21. Oklahoma
  22. BYU
  23. Kansas State
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Boise State

The Early Prediction: LSU -20.5

LSU has an opportunity to polish its skill set in one final "tune-up" game before the meat of SEC play begins in Week 6 against the Ole Miss Rebels. The Tigers have the defensive line pieces to slow down South Alabama's rushing attack while making signal-caller Gio Lopez uncomfortable in the pocket. Look for the Tigers to come out swinging for the fences before a bye week.

LSU Tigers On SI will have a full breakdown of LSU vs. South Alabama in the coming days with game day inching closer.

