LSU Football vs. South Alabama Jaguars: Betting Lines, Trends and Picks for Week 5
Garrett Nussmeier and the No. 14 ranked LSU Tigers will take on the South Alabama Jaguars in Week 5 with both programs preparing for a battle in Death Valley.
Brian Kelly and Co. eye their fourth straight victory after taking down Nicholls State, South Carolina and UCLA over the last three weeks.
Now, all focus shifts to Week 5 with the Bayou Bengals continuing to climb up the rankings in the latest AP Poll.
Here's the game information for Saturday in Death Valley, the latest betting odds and an early prediction:
LSU vs. South Alabama Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Early Betting Lines: Week 5 Edition
LSU: -20.5 (-110)
South Alabama: +20.5 (-110)
LSU to Win: --1350
South Alabama to Win: +800
Over 65 Points: -110
Under 65 Points: -110
*All odds via DraftKings*
The AP Top 25 poll
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (44)
- Georgia (13)
- Ohio State (5)
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Utah
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- LSU
- Louisville
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
The Early Prediction: LSU -20.5
LSU has an opportunity to polish its skill set in one final "tune-up" game before the meat of SEC play begins in Week 6 against the Ole Miss Rebels. The Tigers have the defensive line pieces to slow down South Alabama's rushing attack while making signal-caller Gio Lopez uncomfortable in the pocket. Look for the Tigers to come out swinging for the fences before a bye week.
LSU Tigers On SI will have a full breakdown of LSU vs. South Alabama in the coming days with game day inching closer.
Join the Community:
