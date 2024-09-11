LSU Football vs. South Carolina: Gamecocks Release Week 3 Depth Chart
No. 16 LSU will hop on a flight later this week to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in a Week 3 showdown that will have ESPN's College GameDay in attendance.
With ESPN's College GameDay in attendance, all eyes will be on the Bayou Bengals against an SEC fe coming off of a criticial win over Kentucky on Saturday.
For the Gamecocks, their bread and butter is on the defensive line headlined by true freshman Dylan Stewart. A group that leads the conference in sacks through two weeks, South Carolina will have have LSU's offensive line put to the test.
"The defensive end, Stewart, is a pure pass rusher," Kelly said Monday. "It doesn't mean he can't defend the run, I'm not saying that. He's a guy that they want in there to get after the quarterback. We're gonna have to do a really good job, we're gonna have to be disciplined in our drops. We're gonna have to get the ball out on time, because those edge guys can certainly — this is an SEC defensive front. They can get to the quarterback and particularly he can."
Here's a look into the early betting lines, trends and the South Carolina Depth Chart:
The Early Betting Odds and Trends:
The Odds:
LSU: -7.5 (-102)
South Carolina: +7.5 (-120)
LSU to Win: -265
South Carolina to Win: +215
Over 52.5 Points: -110
Under 52.5 Points: -110
*All odds via FanDuel*
The Betting Trends:
- LSU is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 games against South Carolina.
- Total went under in South Carolina's last 5 games.
- Total went over in 5 of LSU's last road games.
- Gamecocks are 4-1 against the spread in last 5 games in September.
- Total went over in LSU's last 5 games against SEC teams.
- Total went under in 4 of South Carolina's last 5 home games.
- LSU is 1-4 against the spread in last 5 September game.
- Total went under in 5 of Gamecocks' last 6 games against SEC teams.
The South Carolina Depth Chart: Week 3 Edition
South Carolina Offense
Quarterback
LaNorris Sellers
Robby Ashford
Running back
Rocket Sanders
Juju McDowell
OR Oscar Adaway III
Wide receiver
WR
Jared Brown
Nyck Harbor
OR Dalevon Campbell
WR
Vandrevius Jacobs
Tyshawn Russell
WR
Mazeo Bennett
OR Gage Larvadain
OR Luke Doty
OR Payton Mangrum
Offensive line
LT
Josiah Thompson
Tree Babalade
LG
Kamaar Bell
Markee Anderson
C
Vershon Lee
Ryan Brubaker
RG
Torricelli Simpkins III
OR Trovon Baugh
RT
Cason Henry
Jatavius Shivers
Tight end
TE
Josh Simon
Michael Smith
TE
Brady Hunt
Maurice Brown II
South Carolina Defense
Defensive Line
EDGE
Kyle Kennard
Gilber Edmond
Des Umeozulu
DL
Tonka Hemingway
OR TJ Sanders
Monkell Goodwine
DL
Alex Huntley
Nick Barrett
OR DeAndre Jules
EDGE
Dylan Stewart
JT Geer
OR Bryan Thomas Jr.
Linebacker
MIKE
Bam Martin-Scott
OR Demetrius Knight Jr.
JayR Johnson
WILL
Debo Williams
Bangally Kamara
Mo Kaba
Secondary
NICK
Jalon Kilgore
Kelvin Hunter
OR Jalewis Solomon
CB
O’Donnell Fortune
Emory Floyd
OR David Spaulding
FS
Nick Emmanwori
David Bucey
OR Gerald Kilgore
SS
DQ Smith
Peyton Williams
CB
Judge Collier
Vicari Swain
South Carolina Specialists
PK
Alex Herrera
Mason Love
William Joyce
KOS
Alex Herrera
Mason Love
P
Kai Kroeger
Mason Love
LSN
Hunter Rogers
Cole Rasmussen
H
Kai Kroeger
Mason Love
KOR
Juju McDowell
Nyck Harbor
PR
Juju McDowell
Gage Larvadain
