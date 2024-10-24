LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Expert College Football Model Score Prediction
No. 8 LSU will travel to the Lone Star State for a Saturday night SEC matchup against the No. 14 ranked Texas A&M Aggies for a battle between a pair of unbeaten teams in conference play.
Brian Kelly and Co. enter Week 9 riding a six-game winning streak, but face a true test against a red-hot Aggies squad under first-year head coach Mike Elko.
The Tigers aren't the only team entering Saturday night with a winning streak.
For Texas A&M, the Aggies are in the same territory as LSU. That being, a loss in Week 1 with six consecutive victories to follow.
Now, both programs sit atop the Southeastern Conference with a showdown between a pair of teams looking to claim the top spot and sit in the driver's seat for a SEC Championship Game appearance.
Here's a look into the current betting odds, what the computer models are predicting and a look into who the analysts are selecting:
The Current Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Spread:
- LSU: (+2.5)
- Texas A&M: (-2.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (+114)
- Texas A&M: (-135)
Over/Under: 54
Mike Elko and the Aggies come out as the current favorites at home against the Tigers with the program set to utilize the 12th Man in Kyle Field.
In what's expected to be the top SEC matchup of the week, all eyes will be on the Bayou Bengals on Saturday night in College Station.
The Betting Trends:
- LSU is 3-4 against the spread (42.9%) so far this season.
- Texas A&M is 2-5 (28.6%) ATS in 2024.
- A&M is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 games.
- LSU is 12-1 ATS in its last 13 games against Texas A&M.
- Texas A&M is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 home games against LSU.
- The total went over in 6 of LSU’s last 7 games on the road.
- The total went over in 6 of Texas A&M’s last 8 games against LSU.
- LSU is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 road games against Texas A&M.
The Football Power Index Computer Prediction Model:
What is the FPI Computer Prediction Model? It's a model that calculates every NCAA CFB game 20,000 times while utilizing key analytics from both programs and selects the winner based on a projected scoring margin per game.
With roughly 48 hours until kickoff, Texas A&M is receiving a higher percentage than No. 8 LSU heading into the matchup in College Station.
The Aggies are projected to win the game outright in the majority (52.7%) of the model's recent simulations of the matchup.
With that, it gives the Tigers a 47.3% chance on Saturday night in Week 9 roughly 48 hours out from kickoff.
According to CFB HQ: "In total, the Aggies came out ahead in 10,540 of the index’s simulations, while the Tigers edged out A&M in the other 9,460 predictions. Texas A&M is projected to be just 1 point better than LSU on the same field in both teams’ current composition, according to the model’s latest forecast."
What are the Bettors in Vegas Saying?
LSU is receiving 64 percent of bets as of Thursday afternoon with Texas A&M receiving a 36 percent of bets via outright victory or covering the current 2.5 point spread.
What are the Analysts Saying?
ESPN Analyst Greg McElroy's Pick:
“I really like A&M, and I really like LSU. I can see both sides,” McElroy said. “I am taking the Tigers. I think they go to College Station. Garrett Nussmeier and the passing attack continues to be outstanding. I think he will be smart with the football, and at this point, I just don’t know what I am going to get with the A&M passing attack, and that will allow LSU to really go all out against the run.”
ESPN's Rece Davis:
“I really like LSU in that game,” said Davis. “I just don’t know because of some of the concerns that you brought up with Conner Weigman. I’m not sure I believe they can score enough and often enough, especially with LSU’s defensive improvement and some of the havoc that they’re causing under Blake Baker,” Davis said.
“I really like LSU to go into Kyle Field and win the game on Saturday night.”
Analyst Joel Klatt:
“I was shocked that A&M was favored in this game, I think LSU is going to win the game,” Klatt revealed. “They have a quarterback I trust more than the opposition, so even on the road, a guy that I believe has showed up in big moments in (Garrett) Nussmeier, I think he wins the game. Now, I don’t think they’re going to blow them out, but 27-24 LSU? You bet.”
