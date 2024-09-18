LSU Football vs. UCLA: Three Bruins to Watch in the Week 4 Showdown
No. 16 LSU hosts the UCLA Bruins on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium with Brian Kelly and Co. looking to carry the momentum from Week 3 into this weekend's showdown.
For the Bayou Bengals, it's been Garrett Nussmeier's gutsy play continuing to elevate the offense during pivotal moments.
Now, heading into Week 4, the Tigers are heavy favorites, but will continue needing Nussmeier to be on his A-game.
The UCLA Bruins are in the midst of a rebuilding process under newly named head coach DeShaun Foster with the program struggling out the gate this season, but LSU will have to be alert come Saturday in Death Valley.
The game information, betting odds and three Bruins to know for Saturday:
LSU vs. UCLA Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 2:45 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Early Betting Lines: Week 4 Edition
LSU: -24.5 (-110)
UCLA: +24.5 (-110)
LSU to Win: -2100
UCLA to Win: +1100
Over 56 Points: -110
Under 56 Points: -110
*All odds via DraftKings*
LSU vs. UCLA Trends
UCLA is 0-2 against the spread this season.
LSU is 0-3 against the spread so far in 2024.
UCLA is 2-6 against the spread in its last 8 games overall.
LSU is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games.
The total went under in 6 of UCLA's last 7 games on the road.
The total went over in 18 of LSU's last 20 games.
UCLA is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 games as an underdog.
LSU is 4-1 straight-up in its last 5 games against a Big Ten opponent.
Three UCLA Bruins to Watch
Ethan Garbers: Quarterback
The UCLA offense has been abysmal through three weeks of the 2024 season, but senior quarterback Ethan Garbers has been a player looking to get them on the right track.
He started six games down the stretch of the 2023 season where he completed 67% of his throws for 2,007 passing yards 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions,
Fast forward to 2024 and he earned the starting gig. In Week 1 against Hawaii, he went 19-for-38 for 272 passing yards while rushing for 47 yards in a 16-13 survival of the Rainbow Warriors.
Garbers leads the Bruins in passing yards and rushing yards heading into Week 4 against No. 16 LSU and will be a player to keep tabs on at the helm of the offense.
As a whole, the UCLA offense has been abysmal with only two touchdowns on offense through three games. Garbers has one passing while running back TJ Harden punched one in as well.
It's a brutal offense for the Bruins with the LSU defense preparing to get back on track against an infereior opponent.
Kain Medrano: Linebacker
UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano is a player to keep tabs on when it comes to the Bruins defense. He leads the program in total tackles and has been a key component to the second-level for his unit.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder will be a player looking to shut down the LSU rushing attack that is looking to get back on track in Week 4.
Look for Medrano to be pivotal piece on defense for the Bruins as this group looks to slow down the balanced attack LSU is in search of.
KJ Wallace: Defensive Back
UCLA defensive back KJ Wallace has been the Bruins' most impactful piece in the secondary through three games.
He's up to nine total tackles with an impressive four pass breakups for the group. It's clear LSU will look to pass the ball this season and Wallace will be one to watch specifically in Week 4.
Look for Wallace to have all eyes on LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy on Saturday in Death Valley with the Bruins placing an emphasis on slowing down the Tigers' passing attack led by the Nussmeier-Lacy connection.
