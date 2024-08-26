LSU Football vs. USC Injury Report: Brian Kelly Updates Status of WR Chris Hilton
No. 13 LSU will take on the No. 23 ranked USC Trojans in Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
For Brian Kelly and the Tigers, it provides an opportunity to start off the 2024 season on the right foot after back-to-back losses to Florida State in Week 1 in 2022 and 2023.
After a productive offseason, the Bayou Bengals are locked in for Sunday.
"This offseason we've had probably one of our best offseason we've had since I've been here just from a work standpoint and guys pushing each other, competing every day," LSU offensive lineman Campbell said during Fall Camp. "Everybody here wants to win. It's Year 3. It's time for us to do something instead of just winning 10 games.
"I mean, 10 games is cool at other schools, but not here. Ten games gets people fired, people replaced. It's time for us to do something a little different and win a national championship."
Who is on the injury report heading into Week 1?
Brian Kelly provided the latest:
The LSU Injury Report:
Chris Hilton: Bone Bruise (Questionable)
LSU WR Chris Hilton is questionable heading into Sunday's showdown against the Trojans. After suffering a bone bruise in his ankle during Fall Camp, Hilton has been sidelined for the last week or so.
Kelly reiterated Hilton's status on Monday during his weekly press conference with the staff hoping Hilton can get on the field later this week.
When asked who would step in his place with the first-team wide receivers, Kelly highlighted redshirt-freshman Kyle Parker as the go-to guy.
Miles Frazier: Ankle (Probable)
LSU offensive guard Miles Frazier is listed as probable heading into Sunday's matchup with an ankle injury.
Frazier was in a walking boot last week with the program falling on Tyree Adams and Paul Mubenga as the players stepping in. All signs point to Frazier being available. Kelly reiterated that he will be looking to practice on Tuesday.
