LSU Football vs. USC Trojans Injury Report: Updating Chris Hilton's Status
No. 13 LSU will take on the No. 23 ranked USC Trojans in Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
For the LSU program, it provides an opportunity for the Tigers to capture their first Week 1 victory since 2019.
"This offseason we've had probably one of our best offseason we've had since I've been here just from a work standpoint and guys pushing each other, competing every day," LSU offensive lineman Campbell said during Fall Camp. "Everybody here wants to win. It's Year 3. It's time for us to do something instead of just winning 10 games.
"I mean, 10 games is cool at other schools, but not here. Ten games gets people fired, people replaced. It's time for us to do something a little different and win a national championship."
Who's on the injury report heading into Week 1?
Brian Kelly provided an update on the status of wideout Chris Hilton:
The LSU Injury Report:
Chris Hilton: Bone Bruise (Questionable)
LSU WR Chris Hilton is questionable heading into Sunday's showdown against the Trojans with a bone bruise in his ankle. After suffering the injury during Fall Camp, Hilton has been sidelined for the last week or so.
Kelly reiterated Hilton's status on Wednesday during his weekly appearance on the SEC Teleconference with the staff hoping Hilton can get on the field later this week.
“We had (about an hour practice on Monday) and he was working on getting in and out of routes, precision work,” Kelly said on Wednesday. “We’ll accelerate that (Wednesday) to the next phase, and we’ll see where he is. “I know he wants to play. I know he’s working towards playing on Sunday. We’ll see how the week goes.”
Hilton will put the pads on for Wednesday's practice where he'll test out his mobility and progression.
When asked who would step in his place with the first-team wide receivers, Kelly highlighted redshirt-freshman Kyle Parker as the go-to guy.
“It’s really about this consistent performance level … play in and play out that gives us the trust and confidence that we’re going to get when it’s time to perform," Kelly said. That’s what Kyle has showed us, a much more consistent ball catcher, much more consistent on the perimeter in blocking, route running.
“(Parker is) a guy you can trust now. I don’t think we have to live with mistakes with a guy like Kyle Parker. He can operate at a high level for us.”
Miles Frazier: Ankle (Probable)
LSU offensive guard Miles Frazier is listed as probable heading into Sunday's matchup with an ankle injury.
Frazier was in a walking boot last week with the program falling on Tyree Adams and Paul Mubenga as the players stepping in. All signs point to Frazier being available. Kelly reiterated that he will be looking to practice on Tuesday.
More LSU News:
LSU vs. USC: The Early Betting Lines for Week 1
LSU Inching Towards No. 1 Recruiting Class in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.