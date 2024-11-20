LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt: Diego Pavia Headlines Commodores to Watch in Week 13
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will once again be presented with the challenge of containing a dual-threat quarterback this weekend with Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores heading to town.
Kelly and Co. understand the challenge at hand, and with a three-game losing skid on their back, they'll be looking to get back on track this weekend.
“Do you want to fight or not? Do you want to fight and take responsibility as coaches and players that we’re not playing well," Kelly said on Saturday after the loss to Florida. "We’re struggling right now. It’s life. It’s a myriad of things but it’s a reflection of what life’s about. There’s a rough spot here that we have to fight through. We got to do it together.
"So, if you’re not a thumb pointer, if you’re not someone who continues to work to be better, then we don’t have a place for you in the last couple of weeks. But if you want to fight and keep working to get better, then we’re going to be alongside you. At the end of the day, it’s about overcoming adversity and fighting through these last two games that are at home that we desperately want to win.”
Now, LSU will look to round the corner and finish the season with two games to go against both Vanderbilt and Oklahoma.
Up first: The Vanderbilt Commodores
Three Commodores to Know in Week 13:
Diego Pavia: Quarterback
Vanderbilt signal-caller Diego Pavia has taken college football by storm this season at the helm of the Commodores' offense.
A true dual-threat quarterback, Pavia has done it all for his squad on his way to rejuvenating the Vanderbilt program in 2024.
He's up to 1,843 yards through the air on 61% completion with 15 touchdowns, but his efficiency with the ball has been a key piece. Pavia has thrown only three interceptions this year while being effective with the ball.
Yes, he's been a threat through the air, but Pavia's bread and butter is utilizing his legs. The ability to extend plays with his feet while tallying rushing yards is what's unlocked a new element to the offense this season.
Pavia leads the Commodores in rushing yards with 628 on the season on 159 carrries. He's also loggedd five more scores on the ground with his feet.
It's been clear dual-threat quarterbacks have been a thorn in LSU's side this season. Now, they'll be faced with a tremendous challenge this weekend with Pavia heading to Tiger Stadium.
Eli Stowers: Tight End
When discussing Pavia's breakout season at the helm of the offense, it's important to mention his top target through the air: Eli Stowers.
The Commodores tight end has been an integral piece to Vanderbilt's offensive success this season while logging 557 yards on 42 catches with four touchdowns.
Stores 42 catches is double the program's second leading receiver, which is Junior Sherrill with 21 receptions on the season.
Pavia will look to extend the play with his legs and either tuck it and run or find Stowers for the short and intermediate balls.
Randon Fontennette: Linebacker
Vanderbilt linebacker Randon Fontennette has been the piece that has kept the Commodores' defense in line this season.
He's been a stat sheet stuffer in 2024 on his way to tallying 53 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, six pass breakuos and an interception returrned for a touchdown. Fontennette has been the do-it-all player for this defense.
For the LSU offense, they'll have to keep tabs on the sophomore linebacker on Saturday night. Fontennette is a game-changing player that can make it happen in the blink of an eye.
He fills the run gap, moves sideline-to-sideline while seemingly being in the right place at the right time routinely. It's imperative this unit keeps tabs on his presence.
"It's on us, and it has been since the day we got here. At the end of the day, that's what we got to do. I'm not happy. Nobody in this building is happy," LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell said on Tuesday. "This is people's livelihood that you're playing with here. At the end of the day, it's our job — the people in this building — to get everybody on the same page and get everybody rolling in the same direction and go get a win this weekend."
LSU will return to action on Nov. 23 against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Tiger Stadium with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
