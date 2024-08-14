LSU Football: WR CJ Daniels Poised for Impactful 2024 Season with the Tigers
LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following a monster 2023 season with the Liberty Flames.
Once in the free agent market, his phone was ringing off the hook with Texas, Auburn and several other premier programs in college football pushing to get the coveted wideout to their campus.
Then, once LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan made the call to Daniels, he knew where he ultimately wanted to be.
Now, he's carved out a starting role with the Bayou Bengals as he gears up for his senior campaign in Baton Rouge.
After totaling over 1,000 yards a season ago along with double-digit touchdowns, Daniels is poised for an impressive season with the Tigers,
What led Daniels to join LSU? Who's he grown close with over the offseason.
Daniels opened up on his experience so far in the Bayou State:
The Opportunity in Baton Rouge
“I just thank God for the opportunity. It’s definitely a blessing to be apart of an offense that’s pass heavy and that has done great things. I’m blessed to be a part of an offense that’s very explosive. Every day I come in and do what I can for the team.”
The Jump to SEC Football
“I have the utmost confidence in myself. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have the confidence. It’s the highest level of college football, the closest you can get to the NFL. For me coming here, you have to bring the juice and bring the confidence and I have that.”
Bonding With LSU WR Kyren Lacy
“It’s crazy because I played Kyren in 2021 at UL and before I came here he was telling me to be ready to work. I ask him every day for different tips and things that can help me grow as a player, so he’s definitely been keeping me up to date.”
Coming to LSU, Playing at the Highest Level
“For me, I was looking to play at the highest level. It’s every kid’s dream and I think LSU was the perfect spot for me because of the legacy of receivers. I’ve been an LSU fan because of the receivers that come out of here every year, so that’s the biggest reason.”
Youngsters Emerging
“A lot of the guys in the room are making jumps forward. Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson, Kyle Parker, Shelton Sampson, there’s not a day that goes by where a guy in that room doesn’t make a play. That competition in the room raises the level of intensity every day.”
Adapting to LSU, Slowing Down
“For me, coming in each and every day and bringing the intensity to practice and just coming in ready to compete, that helps me slow the game down when it comes to game time. A lot of people don’t see what you do during the week but that really matters because it makes it a lot easier for the games.”
