Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU Football at Auburn

Third Quarter

LSU front seven just keeps getting pulled inside. That time Baskerville just couldn't keep Pegues from getting to the outside. And Pegues weighs 289 pounds



Just saw the graphic. LSU has surrendered 4 plays of 20+ yards and I'm surprised it isn't more

Oh an Bo Nix just ran in for six .

Scoring Update: Auburn 28, LSU 3

TJ Finley pass batted and intercepted. LSU well on its way to a blowout loss this Halloween afternoon.

Tank Bigsby up the middle for six. Third LSU turnover of the day leads to third Auburn touchdown

Scoring Update: Auburn 35, LSU 3

LSU freshman Max Johnson in the game for Finley. Tigers go three-and-out on his first drive.

Bo Nix has the Auburn offense in LSU territory once again. Scramble of 21 yards goes for a first down. 290 total yards in this game for Nix.

Scoring Update: Auburn 42, LSU 3

Second Quarter

Cade York out for a 54-yard field goal. Career long attempt is no good. Had the leg, just didn't curl quite enough

This will be an interesting play, looks like a fumble but did Stingley have both feet in bounds on the recovery. I think that'll be a touchback.



Official call is a fumble for a touchback. What a clutch play from Derek Stingley Jr.



In a scoreless game, that's the kind of momentum swing that you need. Great teaching moment to never give up on a play. Stingley showed his All-American chops on that one

TJ Finley overshoots Terrace Marshall and it's intercepted. Finley pushes out the return at the five-yard line .

Auburn strikes first off the TJ Finley interception. Nix with a pitch and catch. Looked as if Maurice Hampton had a play but missed the tackle.

Scoring Update: Auburn 7, LSU 0

LSU goes for it on fourth down but Auburn calls timeout just before the snap. Decision time again for Ed Orgeron . Tigers have done well with that QB sneak with Finley under center.

Finley draws Auburn offsides. How about that sell from Liam Shanahan though???



Nice play by Jaray Jenkins to take a loss into a 13-yard gain. Tigers in Auburn territory.

LSU goes 2-for-7 on third down as Auburn has had some nice coverage. Finley had nowhere to go with that one.

Bigsby bounces off a few tackles but Stingley makes a big play to force a 3rd-and-5. Nix overshoots his receiver by a mile. Great job from the defense, who has done a solid job in this first half at managing the run game

TJ Finley strip sacked and Auburn returns it for a touchdown. A freshman mistake as Finley would've been much better off tucking the ball.



Scoring Update: Auburn 14, LSU 0

Two Auburn touchdowns off of offensive mistakes. Ed Orgeron says this series comes down to a few defensive and special teams plays. LSU on the wrong side of that theory right now.

Finley with three straight incompletions and LSU will be forced to punt. Von Rosenberg punt pinned inside the one yard line

Auburn gets to the edge for 26 yards to get out of its own endzone. Defense falling apart a bit now as Derek Stingley caught off guard by a throw down field, goes for 28 yards.



End arounds and misdirection getting to the LSU defense right before the half. LSU in danger of going down at least 17-0

Auburn goes 99 yards in 3:36 and has completely taken control of this game. Nobody in the vicinity of on that rub route.

Scoring Update: Auburn 21, LSU 0

Cade York field goal right before the half gets LSU on the board.

Nightmare second quarter finally comes to an end. LSU offense turns it over twice, leading to touchdowns.

Defense held up until final drive of the half.

Scoring Update: Auburn 21, LSU 3

First Quarter

LSU will receive. TJ Finley up first.

On first down, John Emery gets the first carry of the game and a ball goes through Terrace Marshall's hands.

LSU goes three-and-out as back to back passes go through Terrace Marshall's hands. Little bit behind him on both throws.

Bo Nix scrambles for a first-down run. That's one of the areas LSU can't afford to let Auburn have success this afternoon.

BJ Ojulari makes a nice stop on a quarterback keeper. LSU will take over from inside its own one yard line after a beautiful Auburn punt.

Tory Carter loves to hit people. A nice play design gets LSU out of the endzone and a first down .

Still haven't seen Tyrion Davis-Price as LSU is utilizing John Emery on the first two drives. Four carries for 12 yards so far.

Quarterback draw and Finley's helmet flies off. That'll be 15 more yards but that didn't look like targeting on the replay.

Max Johnson had to come in for Finley on third-and-3 and airs it out for Jenkins incomplete. LSU punt falls in the endzone. Looked like Jenkins had a step but ball was underthrown a bit. Not a bad decision to go deep there, but figured LSU would try something short

Was important that LSU got that ball out of its own endzone.

Ali Gaye with a nice tackle for a loss but Bo Nix hits on an out route for a first down.

LSU has forced third and short twice on this drive but unable to get off the field. Third times a charm as LSU holds at midfield to force a punt.



Finley back out with the offense after moving the ball well on the last drive. TJ Finley flicks the ball 24 yards to Trey Palmer in the middle of double coverage. Perfectly placed ball by Finley

Arik Gilbert third down catch goes for a first down. Some good reads by the freshman on this drive.

End 1: Decision time as LSU faces a 4th-and-4. Marshall with three catches for 24 yards. Still no score after one.

Scoring Update: LSU 0, Auburn 0

Pregame

LSU's gameday with Auburn took a temporary backseat on Saturday afternoon as the Tigers landed a huge commitment from 2021 safety Sage Ryan. Ryan becomes the 20th player to commit to the program and is currently the No. 90 ranked prospect in the SI99 rankings.

LSU Captains: Avery Atkins, Ali Gaye, Chasen Hines, Ed Ingram

The Tigers come into their matchup with Auburn, relatively healthy as the only notable absence remains quarterback Myles Brennan. TJ Finley will once again draw the start and have left tackle Cam Wire in the lineup as well.

LSU has not lost to Auburn in the Ed Orgeron era, going a perfect 3-0 in its previous three matchups, none of which has been decided by more than five points. This is a big game for both teams as a win would keep both in the chase for the SEC West.

"We had an excellent week of preparation, our guys are ready to go, this is gonna be a tough football game," Orgeron said Thursday. "It always is with Auburn and we're expecting a big time battle. It may come down to the last play, it may not, whatever it takes it's gonna be a very challenging game for us and we're ready."

A record to watch: LSU receiver Terrace Marshall is four touchdowns away from tying Dwayne Bowe for the most in program history. Marshall currently sits at 22 and Bowe at 26. While that'll be difficult to achieve this game, he has recorded at least two touchdowns in each game this season.

Micah Baskerville could be in line for extended snaps this afternoon. Something to watch with Damone Clark early struggles.