LSU Passing Game Coordinator Cortez Hankton to Remain With Program

Cortez Hankton appears to be staying with the LSU program after a recent interview request from an NFL club. It was reported late last week that the Tigers passing game coordinator was requested to be interviewed for the vacant Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator position.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that job will be going to Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Rams coach Sean McVay has been looking all over the SEC to help fill out his assistant coaching staff since winning the Super Bowl a week back so for LSU to retain Hankton a month after bringing him aboard is significant.

The Tigers signed Hankton to a three-year deal back in January where he'll reportedly make an average of $900,000 a season to be the receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Hankton is fresh off of winning a national championship at Georgia and inherits a strong LSU receiver room in year one with the program. The New Orleans native will coach junior star Kayshon Boutte, who was well on his way to an All-American nod before an ankle injury hindered his sophomore season. Hankton will also have a number of young rising second year players in Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers and Chris Hilton, who all showed tremendous flashes as freshmen.

“Cortez is a tremendous coach who has developed outstanding receivers everywhere he’s been,” Kelly said in a press release. “He understands what it takes to win at the highest level having spent the past seven years in the SEC. Our players will benefit from Cortez and all that he has to offer – on the field and off the field. The experience he brings to our program will help create a championship culture at LSU.”

There's plenty of untapped potential and growth this group will need to show this offseason but should enter 2022 as one of the more lethal receiver groups in the conference.