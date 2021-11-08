LSU Wants to Carry Over "Juice" From Alabama Loss Into Rest of Regular Season

Tigers can hold heads up high after tight loss to Crimson Tide but Orgeron wants to see it carry over into rest of season

The LSU program knows this hasn't been the season it worked all offseason to try and accomplish. The purple and gold sit at 4-5 and with an impending coaching change and a myriad of injuries, it would've been easy for this group to throw in the towel and look ahead to the future.

But that's not what happened Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. LSU entered as 28.5 point underdogs and took the No. 2 team in the country to the final play. The Tigers were so shorthanded in some areas that the team had to rely on third string members throughout the roster, all of whom should be commended for the effort and execution in the 20-14 loss. At this point in the season, any kind of small victories should be commended because it builds fuel into next season.

Coach Ed Orgeron didn't want to make excuses following the game, instead choosing to look at the positives when nobody thought his team would be able to stick with the Crimson Tide. Orgeron, who quite literally has nothing to lose over these final three games, was seen pumping his fists, making aggressive play calls and ultimately just having fun.

Though his time with the program is soon coming to an end, Orgeron was so proud of his team's performance that he jogged off the field with his head held high and two L's in the air to the booing of the Alabama crowd.

"We were not going to let this crowd intimidate us," Orgeron said after the game. "That wasn't going to happen. We were coming in this house to win the game, so I was having fun with it. That's part of college football."

It definitely feels as though a common theme over these last three games against Arkansas, ULM and Texas A&M will have a strong focus on loose play with aggressive play calling. Though LSU will still need to be smart in picking its spots, it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see some more trickery on special teams or maybe a few exotic plays on offense thrown in there over this final three week stretch.

Most importantly, Orgeron wants this Alabama game to be a blueprint for how LSU attacks every day for the next three weeks in terms of effort and intensity.

"This has gotta lead into the last three games," Orgeron said. "We got to play the last three games with the same fire, the same intensity, same fire we had on defense and get better on offense. I told them next week for Arkansas, we've got to get ready."

The LSU players were certainly put through a whirlwind season and keeping it close with Alabama is a point of momentum the returning players can carry into next season. Veteran defensive tackle Neil Farrell said it was the best LSU had performed all season on defense and really liked the blitzing package defensive scheme the Tigers rolled out.

For LSU quarterback Max Johnson, the close loss felt almost bittersweet as the Tigers proved with Saturday's performance they could hang with any team in the country on a given night, but that this season was just so full of inconsistent play on both sides of the ball.

"I feel like we should've played like this every single week," Johnson said. "To be in the spot we're in right now is kind of frustrating but we've gotta come back next week and grind for Arkansas."

LSU will now be gearing up for an unranked Arkansas team that heads into this matchup losers of three of its last four SEC games. It's an opportunity for the Tigers to stack some confidence and momentum together for seemingly the first time all season. It's up to everyone to keep that same level of fire that was so obvious against Alabama.