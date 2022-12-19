LSU Hosts Pair of Elite Transfer Portal Defensive Linemen For Visits

It was a busy weekend on the recruiting trail for this LSU football program. Along with hosting a few 2023 targets, Brian Kelly’s staff also welcomed a pair of transfer portal defensive linemen.

The Tigers brought in Oregon EDGE Bradyn Swinson and Arizona defensive lineman Paris Shands for visits to Death Valley over the weekend.

As this program continues looking to add additional bodies up front, they’ll utilize the transfer portal to their advantage.

Here’s a look at the two players and what their commitment could mean for this program:

Bradyn Swinson – EDGE – Oregon

Swinson totaled eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the 2022 season. In his three seasons at Oregon, Swinson finished with 35 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

With two seasons of eligibility remaining, Swinson has received significant interest in the portal. The Tigers are in search of additional depth at the defensive line position, and after extending two offers within that position group in three days, it’s clear the message they are sending.

It appears things are beginning to trend positively with Swinson after hosting him for a visit this weekend. With players beginning to lock in their transfer destinations, a decision could come soon for Swinson, and the Tigers must keep their foot on the gas in order to land someone of his caliber.

A few photos from his visit:

Bradyn Swinson on his official visit to LSU, via social media.

Bradyn Swinson on his official visit to LSU, via social media.

Paris Shand - Defensive Line - Arizona

LSU extended an offer to Arizona defensive lineman Paris Shand last Monday, he announced via social media. Shand, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, is the second Arizona defensive lineman the Tigers have offered in the transfer portal.

Brian Kelly and defensive line coach Jamar Cain have been on a tear over the last seven days, also offering Shand’s teammate Kyon Barrs, who committed to USC on Wednesday.

For Shand, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound menace from Toronto, Ontario had a solid run while in Tucson with the Wildcats and would give this LSU defensive line some versatility going forward.

Shand was in Baton Rouge for the weekend after visiting Rugers a few days prior. Look for the Tigers to continue pushing for Shands just as they are with Swinson.