Important Game Notes and Pregame Stories Ahead of No. 17 LSU at Missouri

Glen West

LSU-Missouri is just hours away from kickoff as the Tigers look to pick up their second consecutive road win of the 2020 season. It's the first time the program has traveled to Columbia to take on Missouri, with the last meeting coming in 2016, Ed Orgeron's first week as interim coach.

"Very pleased with the progress we made from week one to week two," Orgeron said Wednesday. "I expect the team to make tremendous progress again this week, working on the fundamentals of LSU getting better. Missouri is a different offense than we've seen in a while. We're gonna travel to Missouri, don't blink and get us a big road win."

Here are some pregame notes provided by LSUsports and stories to read ahead of LSU's week three matchup:

Gameday Notes

Saturday’s contest will be just the third time LSU and Missouri have met in program history. With the game moved to Columbia, it will be the first time LSU has played at Missouri.

The first meeting came in 1978 when the two met in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee.

Missouri claimed a win in the first meeting, 20-15, scoring all of its points in the first half. The Tigers tried to make a comeback, scoring 12 points in the second half, but fell short.

LSU claimed a dominating 42-7 win in the second meeting in 2016.

The 2016 meeting was Ed Orgeron’s debut as head coach.

LSU came up big in that meeting with 634 yards on offense, including 418 rushing yards which went down as the most rushing yards in an SEC game since Oct. 30, 1976 against Ole Miss.

LSU has won 13 of its last 14 games against SEC Eastern Division foes.

Florida is the only team from the eastern division to defeat the Tigers during that stretch as they did it in the first week of October in 2018 as well as in November 2016.

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan ranks No. 1 yards (682), completions (50) and touchdown passes (7) in program history through his first two starts.

LSU Among SEC

LSU has the fourth-best scoring offense in the league, averaging 37.5 points per game.

The Tigers are third in the league in rushing defense, averaging 81 yards per game.

After two games, the Tigers are fifth in passing offense with 341 yards per game and sixth in total offense at 461.5 yards per game.

The Tigers’ four interceptions is third among the SEC. The Tigers have had three different players record interceptions - Ricks (2), Cox (1), Harris Jr. (1).

Zach Von Rosenberg leads the league in punting as he had seven punts for 346 yards in the season opener, averaging 49.4 yards per punt.

The Tigers have recorded 8 sacks on the year for an average of 4 sacks per game which is second in the league.

Pregame Stories

The Story of Jontre Kirklin, Andre Anthony and an LSU Team Full of Players Who Have Waited Their Turn

Three Players to Watch: No. 17 LSU vs Missouri

Predictions: No. 17 LSU vs Missouri

Breaking Down the Missouri Offense and Potential Challenges it Poses to LSU

Ali Gaye and the Defensive a Strength of the LSU Defense

Ed Orgeron Cut Up Clips of Drew Brees' Pocket Presence to Show Myles Brennan

Football

COMMUNITY

