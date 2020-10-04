How Much Stock Can Be Put Into LSU Football’s Immense Improvement Against Vanderbilt?

Dramatic change was needed on both sides of the ball after last week’s 44-34 loss to Mississippi State. Players and coach Ed Orgeron acknowledged the weaknesses and the plan to improve week in and week out.

On offense that meant finding some consistency up front as well as finding a better rhythm early in the game to set the tone. Defensively, the players and coaching staff wanted to see vast development in the pass defense.

Both issues were addressed in the blowout win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. But how much stock can we put into this performance as a precursor for what potentially could come this season?

Let’s start with the offense and more importantly the offensive line. The Tigers were coming in short handed as left tackle Dare Rosenthal didn’t suit up for the purple and gold, replaced by Cam Wire.

LSU protected Myles Brennan phenomenally well in this game, not allowing a sack and giving the requisite time for Brennan to maneuver the pocket and find his weapons. Take a look at this block by Ed Ingram for example on the screen pass that went for a touchdown.

This is the kind of effort and performance that can be a building block for the unit as Vanderbilt’s strength did lie on its defensive line and LSU rendered it non-existent.

"He threw some good balls, he came back after his interception and delivered," Orgeron said. "Tonight he stepped up in the pocket, he didn't try to scramble to the right like he did his first game. He was patient, made some big time throws but there are some things he needs to improve on. Overall, was very pleased with Myles."

Through his first two career starts, Brennan ranks first in yards (682), touchdowns (7) and completions (50) in program history.

The Tigers set the tone with the run game on their second drive leading to a score and capitalized throughout the evening with a balanced approach, throwing 37 times and running the ball 32 times. LSU jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never really looked back as it controlled the tempo of the game and executed at a very high level, amassing 498 yards of total offense.

On defense, the question heading into the game was how big an impact would Derek Stingley‘s presence have on the other young members of the secondary. It turns out a ton as the Tigers defense clamped down on Vanderbilt freshman Ken Seals, holding him to 113 yards passing one touchdown and two interceptions.

Now it’s true that the Vanderbilt offense prioritizes the run game and that was a struggle in the first half. However, adjustments were made and the Tigers turned in a dominant second-half performance, allowing just 56 yards on the ground the final 30 minutes. But the play of the secondary was great in this game as a confidence booster.

Freshman Elias Ricks was great in coverage all night, coming away with his second interception in as many games. When the Commodores were driving in the second half, safety Todd Harris read a pass in the endzone beautifully for a pick.





It was exactly the kind of performance the secondary needed and one that safety JaCoby Stevens feels the younger players can build on after being torched in week one.





“It's definitely a confidence boost," Stevens said after the game. "Especially for the young guys, for the guys who haven't played as much. Vanderbilt is an SEC opponent so to hold those guys under 200 yards passing and forcing two turnovers, winning the turnover battle is always a good deal."

The front seven continued to do its job in applying pressure to quarterback Ken Seals as Ali Gaye turned in another standout performance with four pressures, to lead the SEC with 15 overall. Andre Anthony recorded six tackles while Stevens added 11 more in the win. That kind of pressure forced Seals into mistakes and the secondary took advantage this go around.

But in the end, it’s fair to say that more should be taken out of the offense’s improved play than the defense’s because the passing game wasn’t exactly the Commodores bread and butter heading into the evening. LSU did what it was supposed to on defense, particularly with Stingley back in the lineup.

The offense had a few more questions to answer and while both units can take away plenty of positives, it feels as though the offense might’ve found a rhythm that can stick.