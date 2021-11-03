LSU QB Max Johnson Applying Past Lessons Learned to 2021 Season

As an early enrollee freshman back in late 2019, Max Johnson had a front row seat to watch Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan prepare for a national championship game. The young, wide eyed freshman had just watched Burrow and company bulldoze their way through Oklahoma and was sitting in meetings soaking up every bit of information he could.

It was only a few weeks that Johnson got to share with Burrow but he took some valuable lessons with him, as well as one of Burrow's notebooks stocked full of information on how to prepare.

"I got to practice with them for eight days before the national championship and it was cool to sit and watch them do their thing," Johnson said. "I feel like I learned a lot from Joe whether it's watching film after practice, watching defense, wondering what they do."

Johnson remembers flipping through the notebook and noticing how Burrow crafted his notes in preparing for the Auburn game specifically. The notes weren't all that detailed, mentioning various four down and three down looks Burrow could exploit.

"I guess it was all in his head," Johnson said.

It's been a while since Johnson flipped through that notebook, keeping it as more of a souvenir and would later admit he should've asked a few more questions. But now that Burrow and most recently Brennan have departed from the program, Johnson said he was thankful for the competition that Brennan brought out of him.

"I feel like I've learned a lot from him," Johnson said. "Study habits because he learned from Joe which was kind of cool. He's pushed me, made me a better player and I feel like competing with him everyday pushed me to be the best I can be."

The lessons he can take in terms of preparation are very much needed for a season with so much loss, both in the win-loss column and through the injury bug on the field. This offense has spent the last few weeks trying to operate without the services of Kayshon Boutte, who's out for the year with an ankle injury.

It's nearly impossible to replace that production so what has instead happened is putting more of a passing focus on scheme and featuring different players having a chance to shine each week. For example against Florida, veteran Jaray Jenkins hauled in three touchdown passes in the win. Against Ole Miss, Trey Palmer and Malik Nabers combined for seven catches and a touchdown.

"It's more based on scheme and what we have for that week. Every week's different," Johnson said. "I think we're trying to put them to places to succeed. Whether it's moving BT (Brian Thomas) from X to Z or just switching them around on the field to create mismatches, I think coach Peetz has done a pretty good job."

With four games left, the goal now is trying to be as creative as possible down the stretch without making major change to the offense. LSU hasn't had a game where the running attack and passing attack have balanced perfectly to lead to a win. Early on much of the burden fell on Johnson's arm and against the Gators, Tyrion Davis-Price had an other worldly, record setting afternoon.

The goal is to get both equally effective and Johnson believes that the Tigers have found some answers and will be looking to turn a corner this weekend in Tuscaloosa.

"I think we need to be a little more creative. Ever since the Florida game we've started running and I think we need to open it up a little more," Johnson said. "That's what we're planning on doing, getting more creative. We've kind of switched it up a little bit because we were predictable."