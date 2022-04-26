Report: LSU Defensive Lineman Joseph Evans Enters Transfer Portal

LSU has suffered its first post spring ball casualty via the transfer portal as defensive lineman Joseph Evans has entered his name in the portal according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

A three-year player for the Tigers who spent time on both the offensive and defensive line during his LSU career, Evans announced in the winter he'd be returning to the team but wasn't listed on the spring roster. In 16 appearances for the purple and gold, Evans collected 20 tackles and 2.5 tackles for a loss as a defensive tackle.

The loss of Evans was one not unexpected, particularly as the spring wore on and he was nowhere to be seen on the field. LSU's projected front four of BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and Ali Gaye is expected to be among the very best in the SEC but there are some questions as to who will take over as primary backups on the interior.

Jacobian Guillory, Mekhi Wingo and Bryce Langston are a few names who will likely earn reps throughout the fall. The Tigers will also be welcoming freshman Tygee Hill from the 2022 recruiting class into the position this summer to add another body.

LSU will undoubtedly be spending the final few days until the May 1 deadline of addressing team needs at various positions. Offensive line, cornerback and tight end feel like the most likely approach over a position like defensive tackle but the development of that group over the summer will be key as the Tigers roll into fall with defensive line the strength of this defense.