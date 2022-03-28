Skip to main content

News: LSU Linebacker Josh White Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

White appeared in 10 games during the 2020 season for purple and gold

LSU has lost a little bit of depth at a key position. Junior linebacker Josh White announced he'd be entering the transfer portal according to a social media post.

"After heavy prayer I’ve decided to step away from LSU and enter my name into THE TRANSFER PORTAL with 4 years of eligibility…," White wrote in the post. 

The loss of White is a blow to the Tigers from a depth perspective after appearing in 10 games during the 2020 season, recording six total tackles during his LSU career. But this is a group that can survive a little bit of a hit from a depth perspective. 

LSU has veterans Mike Jones, Micah Baskerville and Jared Small on the roster plus a few younger talents in Greg Penn, transfer Colby Fields and Antoine Sampah hoping to crack into the rotation as well. That doesn't even counter in incoming five-star freshman Harold Perkins or DeMario Tolan, who is already on campus as well. 

If constructed properly, linebacker is a group that should continue to be a strength of this team despite losing its best player in Damone Clark to the draft. Coach Brian Kelly told reporters before the start of the spring that linebacker is one of those positions that he considers a strength of this team and just finding out the right rotations will be the key with that position. 

How this team prepares in the spring, no matter who is on the roster, is going to be the focus with so many jobs up in the air. 

"I love intensity through repetition. I think it's the best way to learn and creating that environment has been really good," Kelly said. "Everybody's got really good players but I think it's about preparation and this has been a way I've learned to prepare a football team for Saturday's."

