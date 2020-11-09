LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Responds to Receiver Koy Moore's Claim of Police Harassment

LSU true freshman wide receiver Koy Moore says he was the victim of police harassment over the weekend. Moore claims that policemen pulled guns on him and was "violated numerous times" during the encounter.

It was only after he had told the officers he was a member of the LSU football program that the harassment ended.

"Last night I was approached by policemen. They pulled guns on me assuming I had a gun and drugs," Moore wrote in a social media post. "I was violated numerous times, even going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have.

"As I tried to go live for video documentation of the harassment, they snatched my phone. I could've lost my life, and I know for a fact nothing would've happened to the guys who did it."

On Sunday evening, LSU coach Ed Orgeron gave his thoughts on the status of the events that took place over the weekend, confirming that both LSU and the Baton Rouge Police Department were investigating the claim.

“I am aware of the serious statements that Koy Moore made on social media about being violated by police officers Saturday evening,” the statement read. “LSU and the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the incident.

“While I cannot comment on the investigation, what I can say is that we must work collectively to embrace our differences. We have to listen, learn and come together to combat social injustice and racism if we are to create a safer and more equitable society for all people.”

Social injustice and police brutality has come to the forefront in recent months around the NBA, NFL, MLB and NCAA. Before the start of the 2020 season, LSU athletes led by safety JaCoby Stevens organized a player-led march through LSU's campus to bring awareness to the social issues in the country.

Moore stated in his post that despite the recent election for change, the issues at hand loom large and aren't going away anytime soon.

“As some celebrate the election of a new President understand the real problem have not changed. If I didn’t tell those incompetent officers that I was a LSU football player there is no telling if I would’ve been here to tell the story! Yesterday wasn’t only a victory for America it was only a distraction.”

Moore has brought in eight receptions for 70 yards for the purple and gold during his true freshman season out of Rummel High School.