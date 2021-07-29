2022 Tight End Mason Taylor Commits to LSU Football

When your dad is one of the greatest tight ends of all time, you know you're coming from some pretty great genes. On Thursday, LSU landed one of the Sunshine State's top tight end prospects in Mason Taylor, son of NFL great Jason Taylor.

The addition of Mason to the 2022 class gives LSU some much needed depth at the tight end spot and becomes the 16th commit, just the fifth from out of the Louisiana borders. Injuries played a big role in Taylor having a relatively down junior season but the now senior has put all of that behind him as he hopes to lead Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas back to another state title.

Taylor plays at the same high school that has produced NFL players like Joey and Nick Bosa, Geno Atkins, James White and Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin.

LSU has been able to put together some pretty dominant skills players in this class as the Tigers have also landed tight end Jake Johnson out of Georgia and local receivers AJ Johnson, Aaron Anderson and Decoldest Crawford. Adding Taylor to Johnson in particular feels like a significant move for depth at a position very much up for grabs over the next several years.

Now it could be that Kole Taylor, Nick Storz or freshman Jack Bech take the tight end position by storm this season but the future is much more secure with two prospects in 2022 joining the group. LSU made the decision to move Bech to tight end upon signing him and feel he could be a difference maker in the middle of the field this season.

Whether Taylor can come in next year and make a similar impact remains to be seen but a healthy senior season is likely the primary focus for him at this point.