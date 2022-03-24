2023 Tight End Mac Markway Commits to LSU Football

Markway becomes second commitment of the class, adds to tight end group whose position future is up in the air

One of the areas Brian Kelly is hoping to address with the current LSU roster is building depth at the tight end position. Well, the future of the position took a positive turn on Thursday when 2023 tight end Mac Markway committed to the Tigers.

Markway becomes the second commit of the 2023 class and first for Brian Kelly and company since joining the program in December. A former player under cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples at De Smet High School in Missouri, there's little doubt of the impact Steeples likely had on bringing Markway into the program.

One of the premier tight end talents in the country, Markway will enter a program under Kelly that has a very strong history of developing the position for the NFL. Over his career, Kelly has coached and developed elite tight ends who get drafted at the next level including Kyle Rudolph, Tyler Eifert, Alize Mack, Cole Kmet and most recently Tommy Tremble.

At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Markway is a strong, physical pass catcher who's also had success as a blocker on the line of scrimmage. He also has the tight end position in his family with dad Matt and brother Kyle also playing at Iowa and South Carolina respectively.

LSU currently has Kole Taylor and Jack Mashburn on scholarship, and used Jack Bech as a hybrid tight end last season, though his more traditional role is as a receiver. Markway is a ready built SEC type talent who shouldn't have much trouble fitting in with the strength that comes with playing in the conference.

Kelly will also be in search of tight end help following the spring, telling reporters ahead of spring practice the lack of depth at the position was "concerning." While he might not be able to suit up for the Tigers tomorrow, Markway provides a little glimpse into the future of what this position could look like.