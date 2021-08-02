LSU Football Adds First Commitment of 2023 Recruiting Class in Receiver Omarion Miller

Miller has the size to compete at a high level in college with the Tigers

As LSU continues to add to an already Louisiana heavy 2022 class, the Tigers pivoted to kick off the start of August by landing a commitment from receiver Omarion Miller.

Miller, a Vivian, Louisiana native, becomes the first player to commit to the purple and gold in the 2023 class and continues an impressive streak of landing top receiver talent in Louisiana. At 6-foot-2, Miller has the size to be a lethal weapon at the collegiate level but as is the case with most prospects, the junior season is where the film really starts to pop for star high school football players.

"I have enjoyed this recruitment process, but at the same time am relieved it has come to an end," Miller wrote in a social media post.

The 2023 recruiting class figures to be another stacked one in Louisiana, starting with quarterback Arch Manning, receiver Shelton Sampson, linebacker Jaiden Ausberry and safety Derek Williams. All four of those prospects will be high on many team's list across the SEC and will be an interesting core to watch.

The Tigers are also busy building up the 2022 class and have many interesting in state prospects the program hopes to keep in Louisiana, including JaCoby Mathews, Shazz Preston, Kendrick Law, J'Mond Tapp and Quency Wiggins. LSU was recently ranked No. 6 in the updated SI All-American recruiting rankings.

It's been a busy last week of recruiting for the Tigers who have landed multiple commitments but also watched a major piece walk away in Mathews. Adding Miller to the program's future is a nice way to rebound and move forward into the fall with camps starting to open up.